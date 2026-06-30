Shreya Ghoshal Says ‘Unstoppable Tour’ Marks Start of a Bigger Journey

Mumbai — Singer Shreya Ghoshal has described the success of her “Unstoppable Tour” as the beginning of a much larger journey after completing its Australia and New Zealand leg.

Ghoshal said the energy, warmth and surprises she encountered in each city made the tour memorable and helped the live production continue to evolve.

“The experience was truly outstanding. This Australia and New Zealand leg of The Unstoppable Tour has been incredibly memorable. From Auckland to Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne, every city was filled with incredible energy, love, warmth, laughter, and celebration. I also feel that Unstoppable has evolved with this leg of the tour. That’s something I look forward to with every new continent we visit, we always discover something new and add an extra layer to the experience.”

The singer said unexpected appearances by local performers and audience members added something distinctive to each concert.

“One of the best parts was the surprises in every city. There was always someone special joining us on stage, and it was never what we expected. From talented local performers to amazing audience members becoming part of the show, every city brought something unique. In Sydney, we had a fabulous dancer perform during Nagada Sang Dhol, and in Melbourne, we were joined by an incredible female dhol player. There was a lot of female power joining us. Those moments made the performances even more magical. I truly feel that my tribe is growing with every show. It fills me with immense gratitude and makes me feel so blessed to be on this beautiful journey. And this is only the beginning of the tour, because we are, truly, unstoppable.”

The Australia and New Zealand leg covered four cities, beginning in Auckland on June 20. Ghoshal then performed in Perth on June 25 and Sydney on June 27 before concluding the leg in Melbourne on June 28. (Source: IANS)