Sarnath Added to UNESCO World Heritage List, Celebrating India’s Ancient Buddhist Heritage

NEW DELHI— The ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking a significant recognition of India’s rich cultural, spiritual, and civilizational heritage.

The announcement was welcomed as a proud moment for the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the recognition as a celebration of Sarnath’s profound historical and spiritual importance. He said the site’s association with Lord Buddha and his teachings of wisdom, compassion, and harmony continues to inspire people around the world.

“Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that the UNESCO recognition would encourage more people globally to visit the site and connect with the ideals of Buddha.

UNESCO announced the inscription earlier on Saturday during the ongoing 48th session of the World Heritage Committee being held in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the inclusion of Sarnath on the World Heritage List celebrates India’s rich heritage and provides an opportunity for people around the world to engage with Buddha’s teachings of peace and non-violence.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma, expressed gratitude to the government, the Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the World Heritage Centre for their efforts in securing the recognition.

Sharma highlighted Sarnath’s continued significance for millions of Buddhists worldwide and said the site remains a place of reflection that encourages values such as truth, non-violence, mindful living, and responsible global citizenship.

“Sarnath remains a site of reflection for over 500 million Buddhists worldwide and inspires the youth to seek truth, embrace non-violence, pursue mindful living, and become responsible global citizens committed to inclusive social transformation,” Sharma said.

Located near Varanasi, Sarnath holds a unique place in Buddhist history as the location where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. Known as the Dharmachakra Pravartana or the “turning of the Wheel of Dharma,” this historic event marked the beginning of Buddha’s teaching and the establishment of the Buddhist Sangha.

The site is also home to the famous Lion Capital of Ashoka, which was discovered at Sarnath and later adopted as the National Emblem of India. Officials said the UNESCO inscription recognizes not only the archaeological importance of Sarnath but also the universal values represented by Buddha’s teachings of peace, compassion, and harmony.

The recognition is expected to further highlight Sarnath as a global destination for cultural and spiritual tourism, allowing visitors from around the world to experience a site that continues to symbolize India’s enduring contribution to human thought and philosophy. (Source: IANS)