MassIndia Partnership Launches Legacy 250 Initiative to Celebrate 250 Years of U.S.–India Connections

BOSTON—The MassIndia Partnership has launched Legacy 250: U.S.–India Mission, a landmark initiative celebrating America’s 250th anniversary while highlighting more than two centuries of historical, cultural, intellectual, and economic connections between India and the United States.

The initiative will officially kick off on Sunday, July 26, with a special program titled “Lexington: Where America’s Fight for Freedom Began—and a Global Story Unfolded,” to be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Temple Emunah in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The event will explore the little-known story of U.S.–India relations, tracing the connections between the American Revolution, New England’s early trade with India, the exchange of philosophical ideas between the two nations, and the enduring partnership that continues to shape business, innovation, education, and democracy today.

Founded in 2015 by Sanjeev P. Yadav, Ernesto DiGiambattista, Kanchan Banerjee, and Ozzie Palomo, the MassIndia Partnership is a nonprofit trade organization dedicated to strengthening business, investment, entrepreneurship, technology, and cultural ties between Massachusetts, the broader United States, and India. Through a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, business executives, investors, service providers, and government partners, the organization has become a platform for cross-border collaboration and people-to-people engagement between the world’s two largest democracies.

“As America marks 250 years of liberty, we celebrate not just a nation’s history, but the extraordinary tapestry of cultures that helped build it,” said Yadav, founder of the MassIndia Partnership and co-founder of the Legacy 250 initiative. “The vibrant story of Indian Americans and India’s enduring spirit are deeply woven into the fabric of American life—enriching our shared journey through innovation, values, and community.”

Yadav said the initiative seeks to broaden the narrative surrounding America’s semiquincentennial by recognizing the many global connections that have contributed to the nation’s growth and success.

“This milestone is a powerful moment to honor America’s heritage while reflecting on the profound contributions of Indian Americans,” Yadav said. “From our shared democratic ideals to the rich cultural and economic connections between our nations, India and America continue to shape a brighter, more interconnected world together.”

The Lexington kickoff program will examine how the first shots of the American Revolution in 1775 marked not only the birth of a new nation but also the beginning of a story that would eventually connect America with one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

According to Kanchan Banerjee, co-founder and co-convenor of the India–U.S. Legacy 250 Initiative and co-author of the forthcoming book Threads of Freedom, the relationship between India and America stretches back far earlier than most people realize.

“Legacy 250 is an opportunity to tell a much broader story about the relationship between India and the United States,” Banerjee said. “As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we want to highlight the remarkable connections that have existed for more than two centuries—through commerce, ideas, education, democracy, entrepreneurship, and innovation. These relationships continue to shape our future together.”

Banerjee noted that only a decade after American independence, New England merchants began sailing directly to Indian ports, establishing some of America’s earliest commercial relationships with Asia. Ships from Boston and Salem returned with textiles, spices, silk, indigo, and other goods that fueled New England’s economy and helped establish Boston as a major maritime center.

The initiative also explores the exchange of ideas that linked the two civilizations. During the nineteenth century, American thinkers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau drew inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads, shaping the Transcendentalist movement. Later, Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions introduced millions of Americans to India’s spiritual traditions, while Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance influenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Rights Movement.

“The story of India and America is ultimately a story of shared aspirations—freedom, democracy, knowledge, opportunity, and human dignity,” Banerjee said. “Understanding these historical connections enriches our understanding of both nations and reminds us that innovation and progress have always been driven by the exchange of ideas across cultures.”

Today, India and the United States are strategic partners in technology, science, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, defense, and trade. More than five million Indian Americans contribute to nearly every sector of American society, while universities, research institutions, and businesses continue expanding collaboration between the two countries.

Yadav said the Legacy 250 initiative is also intended to recognize the important role Indian Americans have played in America’s continuing story.

“Celebrating America’s 250th birthday is an opportunity to recognize the voices and visionaries who strengthen our democracy,” Yadav said. “Indian Americans have brought unique vibrancy, intellectual leadership, and deep-rooted heritage to America’s story, reminding us that our diversity remains our greatest strength.”

The Legacy 250 initiative will feature lectures, exhibitions, documentaries, publications, educational programs, and community events across the United States, highlighting the historical ties between India and America while encouraging future collaboration in innovation, entrepreneurship, education, and public service.

Following the July 26 presentation, participants will be invited to join a guided 30-minute Freedom Trail tour featuring the Lexington Battle Green, the Minuteman Statue, and the Emerson House in Concord.

Organizers say Lexington was selected as the launch site because of its unique place in American history.

“Lexington represents the birthplace of American liberty,” Banerjee said. “By beginning Legacy 250 here, we celebrate not only the ideals that gave birth to the United States but also the enduring threads of friendship and collaboration that have connected India and America for generations.”

Attendance at the July 26 kickoff event is free, but advance registration is required due to limited seating. Interested participants may RSVP by emailing rsvp@massindiapartnership.org.