Shehnaaz Gill Says Love Is About Living in the Present, Whether Stories Are Complete or Not

MUMBAI— Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill believes that the value of love does not depend on whether a relationship reaches its intended destination or remains incomplete. For her, the experience of love itself is what matters.

Speaking to IANS, Shehnaaz reflected on whether some love stories are meant to be remembered rather than completed, saying that love should be embraced without focusing only on its outcome.

“Love is incomplete, whether it is fulfilled or not. It shouldn’t matter. I think we should live in the present. Live in the present,” she said.

The actress encouraged people to focus on the present moment rather than constantly worrying about the future, which she said can sometimes lead to unnecessary pain.

“People keep looking toward the future, but sometimes that only brings pain. So it’s better to live in the present, live well, and live happily. Live with loyalty. That’s it,” Shehnaaz added.

Shehnaaz, whose on-screen chemistry and close bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla had received widespread appreciation from fans, has continued to remain in the spotlight. She is currently rumored to be dating actor Raghav Juyal, though she has not publicly confirmed the reports.

The actress is currently promoting her latest release, “Ishqnama,” a period romantic drama based on a true story that explores love, sacrifice, and human connections across national borders.

Discussing whether love stories between people from different countries are often viewed through political lenses rather than as personal human experiences, Shehnaaz said love itself has the power to transcend such boundaries.

“When there is love, political agendas and all these things start forming because love is such a powerful thing. It kills a person while they’re still alive. So, if you want to die, then love,” she said.

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, “Ishqnama” follows the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. Set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border, the film explores the emotional impact of forced separation and the resilience of people whose lives are shaped by love.

Adapted from the book “Hind Pak Bordernama,” the film features Jai, Shehnaaz Gill, Saurabh Sachdeva, and an ensemble cast. The music has been composed by B Praak, with lyrics by Jaani.

“Ishqnama” was released worldwide across India, Canada, and the United Kingdom on July 24. (Source: IANS)