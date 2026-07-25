Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; CJP Calls Off Jantar Mantar Protest

NEW DELHI, July 25 — The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after the Centre agreed to its key demands following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The announcement came after the third round of discussions between Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. At a joint press conference in New Delhi, both sides confirmed that an agreement had been reached, paving the way for the protest to end.

Addressing reporters, Nadda said the government had accepted the protesters’ principal demands, including the withdrawal of all police cases filed against students participating in the agitation. He added that the Centre would provide written confirmation of the withdrawal of the FIRs and ensure the highest possible compensation for the families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.

The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the primary demands raised by the protesters, had already been accepted before the latest round of talks.

Following the announcement, CJP leaders urged demonstrators to end the protest, stating that the government’s assurances had addressed all of the issues raised during the agitation.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Saurav Das appealed to students to withdraw the protest and return home peacefully.

“The government has accepted all our demands, and there is no further reason to continue the sit-in at Jantar Mantar,” Das said, urging students to accept the assurances in good faith.

The protest, which had continued for several days, focused on allegations of examination paper leaks and the treatment of students who had spoken out against the alleged irregularities. Protesters demanded that criminal cases against students be dropped and that families of those who lost their lives in connection with the controversy receive adequate financial assistance.

Nadda said written assurances regarding the withdrawal of FIRs would be issued shortly and that the government would work out a compensation mechanism to provide the maximum feasible relief to affected families.

He said the Centre remained committed to addressing the concerns of students and emphasized that resolving the dispute through dialogue reflected the government’s willingness to engage constructively rather than allow the confrontation to continue.

With the agreement now in place, organizers expressed hope that the agitation would conclude peacefully. Students gathered at the protest site were expected to discuss the government’s assurances before formally dispersing. (Source: IANS)