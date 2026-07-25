ISW India Day 2026 to Celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day with Culture, Community, and Unity

By Divya Muthu

WORCESTER, MA–The India Society of Worcester (ISW) is preparing to host one of New England’s largest celebrations of Indian culture as it presents India Day 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 8. The annual event will commemorate India’s 79th Independence Day while also celebrating 63 years of community service by the organization, bringing together thousands of residents from across the region for a day of culture, entertainment, food, and fellowship.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, making it an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to experience India’s rich cultural heritage while celebrating the diversity and unity that define the local Indian American community.

ISW President Prof. Jagan Srinivasan, Vice President Balki Chandrakasan, Secretary and India Day Chair Kamlesh Khilnani, and Co-chair Suchitra Shinde are inviting families and community members from throughout New England to participate in the celebration.

“India Day has become one of the signature community events in our region,” organizers said. “It is a day that honors India’s Independence while celebrating the traditions, values, and connections that unite generations of Indian Americans and the broader community.”

A Special Guest for a Milestone Celebration

This year’s celebration will feature a distinguished guest, Honorable S. Raghuram, who assumed office in September 2025 as the first Consul General of India in Boston. Organizers say his presence adds special significance to this year’s India Day celebration as the community marks both India’s Independence Day and ISW’s longstanding commitment to serving the region.

“Udaan: The Flight of Peace”

Each year, ISW selects a theme that reflects both Indian values and contemporary community aspirations. The 2026 theme, “Udaan: The Flight of Peace,” was conceived by the ISW Cultural Committee, chaired by Smita Manjrekar and co-chaired by Komal Tanna.

According to organizers, the theme represents peace, strength, resilience, and collective progress.

“‘Udaan’ reflects the values of peace, strength, and successful flight,” the committee explained. “The theme represents our collective journey—where peace is a choice we embrace together, strength comes from our shared heritage and resilience, and successful flight symbolizes our ability to grow, achieve, and soar together as a community.”

Organizers say the message also highlights ISW’s mission of building bridges across generations through culture, traditions, and community service while celebrating the unity that brings people together.

A Day Filled with Culture, Food, and Family Fun

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the all-day festival, which will showcase the many traditions and cultures that make up India’s diverse heritage.

The celebration will feature colorful cultural performances by dancers and musicians, live entertainment, youth programs, community activities, arts and crafts exhibits, and interactive experiences for attendees of all ages.

Guests will also be able to explore a vibrant bazaar featuring traditional Indian clothing, handcrafted jewelry, artwork, cultural products, and other specialty items from local vendors.

Food is always one of the highlights of India Day, and this year’s event will offer a variety of authentic regional Indian cuisine from Craft Indian Kitchen of Acton and Peppers of Northborough, giving attendees an opportunity to enjoy flavors representing different parts of India.

More Than a Festival

For many volunteers, performers, and longtime attendees, India Day has become much more than an annual celebration.

The event provides a place where families reconnect with traditions, children learn about their cultural heritage, friendships are formed, and neighbors from diverse backgrounds come together in celebration.

“India Day reflects the true spirit of ISW—bringing people together through culture, service, and community,” said Muthu Rajasekaran, ISW assistant treasurer. “The dedication of our volunteers and the enthusiasm of our families make this celebration truly special.”

Organizers note that hundreds of volunteers contribute their time each year to ensure the success of the event, reflecting ISW’s longstanding tradition of community service and civic engagement.

Community Support Makes the Celebration Possible

ISW also recognized the generous support of its sponsors, whose contributions help make the annual celebration possible.

This year’s sponsors include eClinicalWorks, UniBank, Apna Bazar, AARP, Webster Five, Central One Federal Credit Union, Country Bank, and Beacon Bank.

Organizers expressed appreciation for the organizations that continue to support the society’s mission of preserving Indian culture while strengthening the broader community.

“To every sponsor who believed in our mission, thank you for being more than supporters,” organizers said. “You are partners in preserving culture, strengthening community, and making India Day 2026 an unforgettable celebration.”

Opportunities to Get Involved

ISW is continuing to welcome participation from the community and is inviting choreographers, performers, vendors, sponsors, advertisers, and volunteers to become part of this year’s celebration.

As one of the largest annual Indian cultural festivals in New England, India Day offers an opportunity for local businesses, artists, community organizations, and families to connect with thousands of attendees while celebrating India’s rich heritage.

With free admission, a full day of cultural programming, authentic cuisine, live entertainment, shopping, and activities for all ages, ISW India Day 2026 promises to be a vibrant celebration of India’s Independence, cultural diversity, and the enduring community spirit that has defined the India Society of Worcester for more than six decades.

Residents throughout New England are invited to attend and experience the celebration’s enduring message: Experience diversity. Celebrate community. Join the India Society of Worcester for India Day 2026—a celebration of culture, connection, and community.

Event Information:

ISW India Day 2026 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, and is free and open to the public. The India Society of Worcester invites families, friends, performers, vendors, sponsors, advertisers, and community members from across New England to attend and celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day. Additional information about the event and participation opportunities is available through the India Society of Worcester.