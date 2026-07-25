Nafisa Ali’s Emotional Tribute to Gen Z: ‘You Taught Us How to Just Be Real’

MUMBAI— Veteran actress Nafisa Ali penned a heartfelt message dedicated to Gen Z, praising the younger generation for embracing authenticity, speaking openly about emotions, and inspiring others to create a kinder and more compassionate world.

Calling it a letter from a “millennial mom,” Nafisa shared her appreciation for Gen Z in a post on Instagram, acknowledging how the generation has challenged traditional ideas about expressing feelings and vulnerability.

“A Letter to Gen Z, from a Millennial Mom,” she wrote, before adding, “They called you fragile, dramatic, too much. But you turned honesty into a lifestyle. You said out loud what we were taught to bury. You made feelings something to talk about, not hide.”

Reflecting on generational differences, Nafisa said that while millennials often learned to adapt by presenting a certain image to the world, Gen Z has encouraged people to embrace their true selves.

“Maybe we millennials spent years learning how to perform. You taught us how to just be real,” she wrote.

The actress added that Gen Z’s approach comes not from having fewer challenges but from choosing not to face struggles silently.

“Not because life gave you less to carry, but because you decided not to carry it in silence. Thank you for making it okay to just be human. Thank you for trying to make this world better for the next generation,” Nafisa wrote.

Sharing the note, the Life in a… Metro actress also extended her admiration to young people in India, writing in her caption, “Blessings and admirations to the Youth of India for standing tall making your mark for a better India.”

Nafisa also tagged the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in her post and had earlier expressed solidarity with students during the party’s protest.

The actress is currently making her return to films with “Max, Min, and Meowzaki,” which is written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and released in theatres on July 24. The film marks a special comeback for Nafisa, who appeared in a special role after undergoing treatment for a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

Recently, Nafisa shared that she attended the trailer launch of the film shortly after completing chemotherapy. She revealed that she had received two bone immunity injections and was taking antibiotics for a stomach infection before traveling to Mumbai for the event.

“It was wonderful being with my cast and team of ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ in Mumbai for the trailer release,” Nafisa wrote on Instagram. “I had just finished chemotherapy, had 2 bone immunity injections over the next two days to fly and I was on antibiotics due to a tummy bug. It was tiring but it was so full of love and cheer …it made me happy.”

Through both her personal journey and public messages, Nafisa continues to advocate for resilience, compassion, and the importance of staying connected with one another across generations. (Source: IANS)