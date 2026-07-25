Former White House Official Nishit Acharya Discusses the Desai Foundation’s Mission Ahead of the 12th Annual Lotus Festival

BOSTON–As the Desai Foundation prepares to celebrate a major milestone at its 12th Annual Lotus Festival this fall, one of its longtime supporters is helping spread the word about the organization’s life-changing work in rural India.

In an accompanying video interview, Nishit (Nish) Acharya, a member of the Desai Foundation’s Board of Advisors, reflects on what inspired him to become involved with the organization and why its mission continues to resonate with him. He also discusses this year’s Lotus Festival, the Foundation’s signature fundraising gala, and shares the story behind arranging a visit by former First Lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to India, where she witnessed firsthand the impact of the Foundation’s grassroots programs.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The 12th Annual Lotus Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. This year’s gala celebrates a remarkable achievement: the Desai Foundation has now impacted more than 12 million lives across 4,000 rural communities in eight states in India through programs focused on health, livelihood, and menstrual equity.

Guests attending the event will enjoy an evening of live entertainment, a cocktail reception, a curated South Asian dinner, live auctions, celebrity appearances, and exclusive access to The Lighthouse, Gillette Stadium’s 22-story observation tower, offering panoramic views of Boston and the New England coastline. More importantly, every ticket purchased directly supports the Foundation’s work empowering women and children in rural India.

Among the organization’s flagship initiatives is the award-winning Asani Sanitary Napkin Program, a “by women, for women” social enterprise that trains local women to manufacture and distribute affordable sanitary pads while creating sustainable livelihoods and promoting menstrual health awareness. Since its launch, the program has produced more than 13 million sanitary pads, educated over 3 million women and girls about menstrual health, and trained more than 1,200 women as producers and distributors.

For Acharya, supporting organizations like the Desai Foundation aligns with a career dedicated to innovation, entrepreneurship, and global development. He currently leads Equal Innovation, an advisory firm that works with governments, universities, foundations, and businesses on innovation and entrepreneurship strategies. Previously, Acharya served in the Obama administration as Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, where he helped advance national policies promoting entrepreneurship and economic growth.

His extensive background also includes serving as Executive Director of the Deshpande Foundation and leadership roles with numerous nonprofit and international organizations focused on social impact, innovation, and philanthropy.

During the interview, Acharya explains how those experiences led him to the Desai Foundation and why he believes its community-driven approach has made it one of the most effective organizations working to improve the lives of women and children in rural India. He also recounts helping facilitate Hillary Clinton’s visit to India, providing her with an opportunity to see firsthand how the Foundation’s programs are creating sustainable change in local communities.

Founded by Samir Desai, the Desai Foundation has grown into a global nonprofit with more than 30 programs across rural India and has received national recognition for its work, including being named a Great Place to Work and receiving the Most Trusted NGO Award from the Indian CSR Awards.

The Lotus Festival has become the Foundation’s premier fundraising event, bringing together business leaders, philanthropists, and community members to celebrate Indian culture while supporting initiatives that create dignity, opportunity, and independence for women and children.

Watch the accompanying interview with Nishit Acharya to learn more about this year’s Lotus Festival, the Foundation’s extraordinary journey to impacting 12 million lives, and the personal experiences that continue to inspire his commitment to its mission.