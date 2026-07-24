Amaal Mallik Launches Personal Attack on Tanishk Bagchi Amid Escalating Feud

Mumbai–Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has intensified his public feud with fellow composer Tanishk Bagchi, accusing him of copying songs, using artificial intelligence-generated vocals and attempting to undermine his latest release, “Yeh Awarapan.”

In a lengthy post on X, Mallik made a series of personal and professional allegations against Bagchi and referred to him as the “Zazooo of the music industry.”

“Zazooo of the music industry, he takes the conversation from here to there, then calling out papa papa, he’ll phone Mohit Suri, PR, common people. Hey Kiddoooooooo, not everyone does RR like you. Your pattern is out, little one, and I’ve caught this pattern already,” Mallik wrote.

Mallik claimed that he was receiving widespread support and accused Bagchi of using his name to remain relevant.

“Anyway please tell me na? What am I going through? Let me tell you what I’m going through –I’m going through an overdose of love and success from the masses.

“I hope you get that also someday, you need it, you have nothing going for you except my #hashtag that’s also making you relevant,” he added.

Mallik also alleged that Bagchi had presented AI-generated vocals as his own voice and criticized him for placing public image ahead of artistic quality.

“51 years ka buddha ho gaya hai but ab tak yeh nahi Samajh aaya ke that perception and imagery is secondary, first is the ART. AI vocals banake telling the world it’s my real voice, I know the real voice! It’s just like the squeal of a rat that’s caught in a trap,” he wrote.

He further accused Bagchi of misleading people about royalty disputes and criticized him over his finances and personal life.

“The audacity to call it original when everything in the track is AI,” Mallik wrote before referring to alleged royalty issues involving Yash Raj Films and claiming Bagchi had deleted a social media post after receiving a call from filmmaker Mohit Suri.

Mallik also accused Bagchi of harming singers and emerging artists and of using fake views, likes and comments to promote his music.

“You have ruined the lives of so many singers and budding artists, it’s crazy!” he wrote.

Mallik claimed Bagchi deliberately released a song on the same day as “Yeh Awarapan” in an attempt to compete with him and generate publicity.

“You wanted to create hype around the release and you thought of bringing your song with mine….On the same day? Competing with me for what again?” he wrote.

He also questioned Bagchi’s originality and said he would not use similar tactics even for friendly competition.

“You are literally the right composer for a movie called #Toxic, Gandagi Bhara Hai Tere Soul Mein Mohit sir ko jaake complain mat kar dena aaj phirse loool,” Mallik added.

Sharing a photo of Bagchi with green hair, Mallik wrote, “Ha ek aur baat, ‘Baalon se Chutney Saaf Kar.’”

The post is the latest development in an increasingly bitter online dispute between the two composers. Mallik previously alleged, without directly naming Bagchi, that a coordinated public relations campaign was attempting to troll and damage the reception of his latest song.

Bagchi had not publicly responded to the latest allegations at the time of publication. (Source: IANS)