Leslee Lewis Recalls Asha Bhosle’s Support for Him as an Independent Producer

Mumbai–Music composer and singer Leslee Lewis has recalled the encouragement he received from legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, saying she helped give him confidence and recognition as an independent producer.

Lewis said one of his most memorable experiences came during an awards ceremony when Bhosle invited him onto the stage and publicly acknowledged his contribution to her work.

Speaking about their collaboration, Lewis said working with an artist of Bhosle’s stature was a privilege and offered valuable lessons.

“Every memory is fond. Whether it was her birthday, when we cut her cake in the studio, or getting the opportunity to work with a legend of that stature — we are nobody in that sense. We only get to learn from her. But we don’t go there thinking that we have to learn something,” Lewis said.

He also recalled Bhosle’s approach to recording, saying she relied heavily on her mood and instinct when performing.

“She would say, ‘Leslie, aaj mood nahi hai. Udhar gaayenge. Studio is good, but if I’m not in the mood, I won’t sing. When the mood comes, I will sing.’ And what you hear afterwards is that Asha ji is mostly in the mood. That is the actual magic of her,” he said.

Lewis said Bhosle’s support was especially meaningful to him as a young artist trying to establish himself in the music industry.

“I think you learn so many things from her. All those moments with her were special. She really gave me a platform as an independent producer. When the Channel V awards happened, she came on stage after winning the award and said, ‘Ek minute, Leslie kidhar hai? Usko bulao stage pe. Uske bina yeh nahi hoga.’ That was so sweet. For a young artist, that kind of encouragement means a lot,” he added.

Lewis collaborated with Bhosle on the romantic pop song “Raat Shabnami,” which he composed. The song, written by lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, appeared on the popular Indipop album “Jaanam Samjha Karo” and became one of its best-known tracks.

Their collaborations also included the album “Rahul & I,” several remixes and original pop songs. They worked on new versions of R.D. Burman classics such as “O Mere Sona Re,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” and “Chura Liya Hai,” as well as the original track “Oye Hoye Oye Hoye.”

Bhosle died April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. (Source: IANS)