Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Shannon K Shares Secret Behind Her Parents’ 25-Year Marriage

Mumbai–Singer Shannon K marked her parents’ 25th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt social media post, revealing what she believes has kept their marriage strong.

Shannon, the daughter of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu and Saloni Bhattacharya, shared a series of family photos on Instagram, including an image from the couple’s wedding.

“Happy Marriage Anniversary Mom and Dad! 25 years down, eternity to go… The secret to their happy marriage is: Dad = impulsive Mom = patience,” she wrote.

The photos highlighted moments from the couple’s life together over the years and offered a glimpse into their family journey.

Shannon is an Indo-American singer, songwriter and actress. She entered the music industry with her 2018 single “A Long Time” and later made her feature film acting debut in the Hindi movie “Chal Zindagi.”

In May, Shannon joined Kumar Sanu for a live symphony orchestra concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The bilingual performance combined Bollywood songs with orchestral arrangements and featured music in both Hindi and English.

Speaking about their performances together, Kumar Sanu said audiences had encouraged him to include Shannon in his shows after expressing interest in her English-language music.

“It started when my audience was constantly asking about Shannon and how they enjoy her English songs. So, my promotion and I decided to get her onboard for 2 shows and see how it goes. The way audiences showered loved on Shannon when she performed English songs, I realized that Canada, the UK and the U.S.A. audiences listen to English and Hindi both. That way Shannon became part of our show and honestly she added lots of value and freshness to my 90’s set up,” he said.

Shannon is the adopted daughter of Kumar Sanu and his second wife, Saloni Bhattacharya. (Source: IANS)