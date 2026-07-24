Sri Siddheshwar Inspires 1,000 Devotees to Embrace the Spiritual Path at Guru Purnima Program in New York

HEMPSTEAD, NY — More than 1,000 devotees and spiritual seekers gathered at Hofstra University’s John Cranford Adams Playhouse on Long Island on July 18 to celebrate Guru Purnima with Sri Siddheshwar Brahmrishi Guruvar, who inspired attendees to embrace a life of spiritual growth while unveiling plans for a major charitable healthcare initiative in India.

The well-attended event, organized by the New York-based World Spiritual Forum, brought together followers from across the United States and Canada for an evening of meditation, spiritual discourse, and community celebration centered on the teachings of the globally recognized spiritual leader.

Known to his followers as Siddheshwar Gurudev, the saffron-clad guru captivated the audience with a wide-ranging discourse that emphasized the importance of living a spiritual life while remaining actively engaged in the world.

Addressing an audience that included entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders, Sri Siddheshwar challenged the notion that spirituality and material success are incompatible.

“Making money and creating wealth through honest means is a good thing,” he told the audience. “The key is not to become attached to wealth but to use it for charitable purposes and the betterment of society.”

One of the evening’s most significant announcements was the unveiling of plans for a new headquarters and ashram on more than 600 acres in Bengaluru, India. The first major project at the campus will be a state-of-the-art charitable hospital and medical college equipped with artificial intelligence technologies.

The hospital project is being funded through a major philanthropic contribution from Florida entrepreneur Jugal Kishore Taneja. During the event, architectural renderings of the circular, multi-story medical complex were displayed, and both Taneja and the project’s architect, Alberto Alfonso, were introduced to the audience.

Sri Siddheshwar also addressed the growing religious divisions around the world, drawing a distinction between religion and dharma.

He explained that Sanatana Dharma represents eternal truths rather than rigid doctrines, suggesting that many religions lost relevance as scientific knowledge advanced because they viewed their scriptures as the final authority, leaving little room for inquiry or evolution.

The guru also spoke about what followers describe as his ability to materialize sacred objects for devotees. He explained that such manifestations involve aligning atoms and molecules to produce physical objects, which are then presented as spiritual keepsakes.

The evening began with a guided meditation led by Shilpa Mehta, one of Sri Siddheshwar’s trained facilitators. Mehta introduced participants to Sahaj Shankh Mudra and pranayama techniques before leading them through a half-hour meditation session that prepared attendees for the guru’s discourse.

The following day, Mehta led a four-hour “Siddhasana – The Power of Soul” retreat in nearby New Hyde Park, where approximately 150 participants took part in an intensive spiritual workshop exploring meditation and self-awareness practices.

Organizers described Guru Purnima as an opportunity to honor the timeless tradition of the guru-disciple relationship while introducing new seekers to Sri Siddheshwar’s teachings.

Chandra Bhansali, one of the event organizers, said Sri Siddheshwar is regarded by his followers as a true guru because of his ability not only to impart knowledge but also to transform lives. He noted that all teachings, learning programs, and visits to the guru’s Tirupati ashram are offered free of charge, reflecting a philosophy of selfless service.

Ashok Sancheti highlighted the significance of the upcoming Bengaluru hospital project, while Arvind Modi, International President of the World Spiritual Forum, spoke about the importance of finding an authentic spiritual teacher.

The gathering attracted devotees from across North America, including more than 100 attendees from outside New York State. Among them was Vidya Nagarajan, Director of Product Management at Google, who traveled from Palo Alto, California. At least 25 participants came from Toronto, Canada.

Other notable attendees included Harshad “Pakaji” Patel, Rakesh Bhargava, Kamlesh Mehta, Sharada Bhansali, Rajesh Choradia, Parveen Chopra, Beena Kothari, and Indu Jaiswal.

Sri Siddheshwar Brahmrishi Ji is regarded by his followers as an enlightened mystic and spiritual teacher known for his work in Vedic science, astrology, meditation, and holistic Indian traditions. Based at his ashram in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, he travels internationally conducting spiritual programs and retreats focused on personal transformation and inner development.

Organizers also announced that filmmaker Neha Lohia’s feature-length documentary, Siddhi, is nearing release. The film explores Sri Siddheshwar’s spiritual journey and teachings, including his Siddhasana program, which he says is designed to help individuals unlock their inner potential through meditation and ancient spiritual practices.