Bubonic Plague Case Confirmed in Mongolia’s Khovd Province After Laboratory Tests

ULAANBAATAR— A suspected case of bubonic plague in Mongolia’s western Khovd province has been confirmed after final bacteriological laboratory testing returned positive results, the country’s National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) said on Friday.

According to health officials, the patient contracted the disease after consuming marmot meat while visiting Ulaankhus soum in the neighboring Bayan-Ulgii province.

Following the confirmation, the NCZD issued a public warning urging people to avoid hunting or capturing marmots, handling their meat or internal organs, and coming into contact with dead or sick rodents. Authorities said these activities significantly increase the risk of contracting plague.

Although hunting marmots is prohibited under Mongolian law, the animals continue to be considered a delicacy by some communities, and illegal hunting remains a concern.

Health officials noted that the risk of plague transmission generally increases during the summer months, when more people travel to rural areas and some consume marmot meat. Mongolia has reported several cases of bubonic plague in recent years during this period, including fatal infections.

The NCZD said that 17 of Mongolia’s 21 provinces are currently classified as plague-risk areas, highlighting the continued need for public awareness and preventive measures.

In September last year, Mongolia reported three confirmed cases of bubonic plague, including two cases in Khuvsgul Province. The patients were treated at the Khuvsgul provincial general hospital, while 80 people who had come into contact with them were isolated and received medical care at local hospitals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bubonic plague is a bacterial disease primarily transmitted through fleas that live on wild rodents, including marmots. Without timely treatment, the infection can become fatal within 24 hours.

The disease has historically caused devastating outbreaks, including the Black Death pandemic in the 14th century, which killed tens of millions of people in Europe. However, WHO notes that modern cases can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early, along with preventive measures to reduce exposure.

Plague continues to exist on every continent except Oceania, though most human cases reported since the 1990s have occurred in Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Peru are among the countries with the highest number of cases. (Source: IANS)