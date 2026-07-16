Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, and more…

Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About His ‘Overdressed RED’ Look

Mumbai–Amitabh Bachchan showed off his trademark humor while sharing a photograph of himself dressed entirely in red.

The 83-year-old actor posted the image on his blog, wearing a vibrant red traditional-inspired outfit paired with white shoes.

“.. ok .. an overdressed RED. (sic)” Bachchan wrote.

The veteran star regularly uses his blog to share personal reflections and updates with fans, whom he calls his “Extended Family.”

Bachchan is currently filming Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2” in Hyderabad. He will reprise his role as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

He is also preparing to return as host of the 18th season of the quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Begins Filming ‘Ragini 3’ in London

Mumbai–Tamannaah Bhatia has begun filming her upcoming horror movie “Ragini 3” in London.

The actress shared a photograph from the set in which she was seen holding a clapboard bearing the film’s title. The London shoot marks the first schedule of the project, which is expected to be released in theaters in 2027.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, “Ragini 3” is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms. Details about the supporting cast and storyline have not yet been announced.

The film is the latest installment in the “Ragini MMS” franchise, which began with the 2012 found-footage horror movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala. It was followed by “Ragini MMS 2” in 2014, featuring Sunny Leone.

Bhatia has worked extensively in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. She gained nationwide recognition for her role as Avantika in S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” films and has recently appeared in popular songs including “Kaavaalaa” from “Jailer” and “Aaj Ki Raat” from “Stree 2.”

Kareena Kapoor Wishes Katrina Kaif on 43rd Birthday

Mumbai–Kareena Kapoor marked Katrina Kaif’s 43rd birthday on Thursday with a warm social media message and a throwback photograph.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of the two actresses posing together at an event, Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday forever superstar… Have the best birthday mommy Kat @katrinakaif.”

The image showed Kapoor and Kaif smiling for cameras at what appeared to be a red-carpet event.

Although the actresses have not worked together in a full-length film, they have maintained a cordial relationship and have spoken positively about each other over the years.

Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with “Refugee” in 2000, while Kaif entered Bollywood with “Boom” in 2003.

Kaif is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021 and welcomed a son last year.

Kapoor’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, previously starred opposite Kaif in Kabir Khan’s 2015 action thriller “Phantom.”

Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed as a Child

Mumbai–Actor Sohail Khan has revealed that he was sexually harassed as a child and remained silent about the experience for years because he felt embarrassed and ashamed.

Speaking on an episode of “Alliance,” Khan discussed the incident while explaining why he strongly opposes bullying and ragging. He said the experience has shaped how he raises his sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

“I am strongly against ragging. I have always told Yohan and Nirvaan, ‘Beta, don’t feel shy or embarrassed to come and tell me if someone is bullying you,’ because I have experienced this myself,” Khan said.

“In fact, I was sexually harassed by someone when I was young, and I kept it to myself for years,” he added.

Khan said he finally told his father about the incident after reaching adulthood. Although he knew it was not his fault, he said the shame he felt as a child prevented him from speaking about it earlier.

He now regularly encourages his children to share any experiences involving bullying, discomfort or inappropriate behavior.

Khan also recently reflected on his separation from Seema Sajdeh, saying his behavior during a difficult period in his career contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Shweta Tiwari Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Criticizes CJP’s Role

Mumbai–Actress Shweta Tiwari has expressed support for activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk while accusing the Cockroach Janta Party of using his campaign to promote its own agenda.

In an Instagram Stories post, Tiwari urged the government to seriously consider Wangchuk’s concerns.

“Sonam Wangchuk is fighting for a genuine cause, education and the future of our children. That cause deserves attention, and the government should listen to his concerns seriously,” she wrote.

However, Tiwari distanced herself from CJP and criticized its handling of the protest.

“At the same time, I have absolutely no inclination towards CJP. I disagree with the way they are handling this and feel they are using his struggle to push their own agenda. I don’t support that approach,” she said.

Tiwari added that her support was for Wangchuk and his cause, rather than any political organization seeking to benefit from it.

“The focus should remain on his message, his health, and finding a meaningful resolution,” she wrote.

Wangchuk is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Nimrat Kaur Shares Glimpse of Her Hectic Year

Mumbai–Nimrat Kaur offered fans a glimpse of her busy year, sharing moments from her work, travel and daily life on social media.

The actress posted an Instagram video featuring clips of her traveling, working out, attending photoshoots and managing professional commitments.

“Half my year so far January Travel Work Eat Heatwave Another heatwave July Repeat,” she wrote alongside the video.

Kaur frequently shares updates from her personal and professional life with followers on social media.

She was recently seen in “Kaalidhar Laapata,” alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and also appeared in the third season of “The Family Man.”

Kaur earned acclaim for her performance opposite Irrfan Khan in “The Lunchbox” and later appeared in the American television series “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines.”

She will next be seen in the courtroom drama “Section 84,” starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Mira Rajput Says Holiday Fashion Pressure Has Become Overwhelming

Mumbai–Mira Rajput Kapoor says she is stepping away from the pressure of creating picture-perfect holiday outfits for social media.

In a candid post, the entrepreneur said she would rather spend time with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and their children than worry about coordinated looks and Instagram-ready fashion.

“I cannot do these holiday looks. No more pressure of outfits for the gram, matching this and that,” she wrote, adding that she felt “overwhelmed beyond belief” this year.

Rajput said she was ready to enjoy the summer with her family while wearing comfortable clothes and keeping her look simple.

“Ready to snooze for the summer and enjoy my babies and love of my life in tracks and a ponytail,” she wrote.

Rajput married Kapoor in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

She is also involved in the wellness and skin care businesses.

Sana Saeed Opens Up About Past Battle With Bulimia

Mumbai–Actress Sana Saeed has revealed that she struggled with bulimia for years before understanding that she had an eating disorder.

In an emotional social media video, Saeed said she grew up without hearing people discuss eating disorders, leaving her unable to identify the anxiety and shame she experienced around food.

“I never heard about it growing up. I wish I’d heard about it, so I would have gone straight to the problem,” she said.

Saeed said reading about bulimia eventually helped her understand what she was experiencing, though accepting the diagnosis remained difficult.

“There was no language for what I was going through, so I carried it silently and alone for a long time,” she wrote alongside the video.

The actress said she has fully recovered and now feels more comfortable in her body and life. She encouraged others who may be struggling to speak with someone they trust and seek qualified support.

Saeed became widely known as a child actor after playing Anjali in the 1998 film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” She later appeared in “Student of the Year” and several reality television shows.

She married entrepreneur Csaba Wagner in Goa in January 2025 and is currently based in the United States.

Hrithik Roshan Marks 15 Years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

Mumbai–Hrithik Roshan marked the 15th anniversary of “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” describing the experience of making the film as deeply transformative and cathartic.

The actor shared scenes from the movie on Instagram and reflected on playing Arjun, a character he said mirrored challenges he was facing in his own life at the time.

“Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life,” Roshan wrote.

He praised director Zoya Akhtar for creating an environment that allowed the cast to work freely and confidently.

“We were a bunch of fools having fun, and in hindsight creating something meaningful in the process,” he said. “Just as Arjun found freedom in embracing his true self, so did I.”

Roshan also thanked co-stars Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, along with the film’s writers, producers, musicians and crew.

Released in 2011, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” follows three friends on a road trip through Spain and has remained popular with audiences over the years. (Source: IANS)