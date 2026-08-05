Armaan Malik Says ‘Gaya Kaam Se’ Captures the Carefree Feeling of First Love

Mumbai — Singer Armaan Malik says his new song, “Gaya Kaam Se,” captures the simple and carefree emotions of falling in love for the first time.

The track was written and composed by Bhrigu Parashar as a special release for Malik’s birthday. It also serves as a tribute to the singer’s relationship with his fans.

“‘Gaya Kaam Se’ instantly reminded me of those simple, carefree feelings of falling for someone for the first time,” Malik said. “The song has an honesty and warmth that drew me in from the very first listen. Working with Bhrigu on this track has been a wonderful experience.”

Malik praised Parashar as a talented songwriter and said he hopes the two will continue making music together.

“I hope listeners enjoy our song as much as we enjoyed making it,” he added.

The song marks Malik and Parashar’s first full-length original collaboration. They previously worked together on “Yaari Yahi Hai.”

The official music video features Malik and Parashar alongside members of Malik’s fan community, known as the Armaanians.

Parashar said he repeatedly imagined Malik’s voice while creating the song because it suited the emotion he wanted to convey.

“As a singer-songwriter, I believe every song eventually finds the voice it’s meant to have,” Parashar said. “As I was creating ‘Gaya Kaam Se,’ I kept coming back to Armaan’s voice because it felt perfect for the emotion of the song.”

He said hearing Malik bring the composition to life was one of the most meaningful moments of his career.

“I hope listeners enjoy it, relate to it and make it a part of their own stories,” Parashar added. (Source: IANS)