Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and more…

Mrunal Thakur Urges Social Media Users to Report Online Harassment

Mumbai — Actress Mrunal Thakur has urged social media users to identify and report accounts involved in online harassment or the sharing of AI-generated and non-consensual intimate images.

In a post on X, Thakur encouraged users to document such accounts and share their names.

“Let’s build a little Hall of Fame for the internet’s finest minds. Girls and boys, if you spot an account harassing anyone or sharing AI-generated or non-consensual intimate images, tag it below. Documentation is a beautiful thing,” she wrote.

Her comments came after she warned that anyone creating or circulating deepfake content using her likeness could face legal action.

Thakur was last seen in David Dhawan’s “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. She will next appear in Atlee’s “Raaka,” starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

Sonam Kapoor Revisits ‘Saawariya’ Memories With Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai — Sonam Kapoor took a nostalgic look back at her debut film, “Saawariya,” and her early days with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress reshared a Bhansali Productions video on Instagram Stories featuring romantic scenes from “Saawariya,” along with moments from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films “Devdas,” “Black” and “Bajirao Mastani.”

“Baarish mein har nazar, har lamha… ek naya ehsaas ban jaata hai,” Kapoor wrote.

Released in 2007, “Saawariya” marked the acting debuts of Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic drama, directed by Bhansali and based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “White Nights,” also featured Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan.

Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller “Blind.”

Anupam Kher Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Culture and Cinema

Mumbai — Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence and discussed topics including the country, society, culture, cinema and life.

Kher shared photos from the meeting on social media, including one showing him presenting Shah with a shawl.

“I am deeply grateful to him for his affection, warm hospitality and kindness,” Kher wrote, describing their conversation as meaningful.

The actor also praised Shah’s knowledge, memory and clarity of thought, saying the meeting gave him an opportunity to learn and reflect.

Kher recently completed filming Sooraj Barjatya’s “Yeh Prem Mol Liya.” The actor said he has known Barjatya since the filmmaker worked as an assistant on his debut film, “Saaransh.”

Sonakshi Sinha Voices Concern Over Jharkhand Student Protests

Mumbai — Actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed concern over student protests in Jharkhand against alleged irregularities and paper leaks in government recruitment examinations.

Sharing a video about the protests on Instagram Stories, Sinha wrote, “It’s so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop?”

Thousands of students have protested in Ranchi, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into alleged corruption and irregularities linked to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and JSSC-CGL examinations.

The demonstrations intensified after an OMR answer sheet allegedly belonging to a successful candidate circulated online, prompting renewed questions about the recruitment process.

Sinha previously supported students protesting alleged police violence during a march to Jantar Mantar.

Shweta Basu Prasad Performs First Solo Sitar Recital

Mumbai — Actress Shweta Basu Prasad marked a milestone in her musical journey by performing her first solo sitar recital on stage.

Prasad shared a video from her performance at the Guru Purnima Utsav in Mumbai, where she played Raaga Yaman Kalyan in Teen Taal under the guidance of her guru, Ustad Zunain Khan.

“Nervous, excited, happy, peaceful,” she wrote, describing the experience.

Alongside acting, Prasad has pursued Indian classical music and regularly shares glimpses of her practice sessions online.

She is known for projects including “The Tashkent Files,” “Serious Men,” “Ray,” “Criminal Justice” and “Iqbal.” She also won a National Film Award as a child actor for “Makdee.”

Priyanka Chopra Teaches Durga Saptashati Mantras to Daughter Malti

Mumbai — Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself teaching Durga Saptashati mantras to her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Posted on Instagram, the clip highlighted what Chopra described as her two personalities: “Mama” and “Mamacita.” One segment showed her holding Malti and reciting the mantras, while another featured the actress dancing in a glamorous outfit.

Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti through surrogacy in 2022 and frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Chopra recently posted photos of Malti spending time with her grandmother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and watching her mother’s song “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from the film “Gunday.” (Source: IANS)