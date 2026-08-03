Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

Salman Khan Recalls Difficult Jail Conditions in Jodhpur

Mumbai — Bollywood star Salman Khan has recalled the difficult conditions he faced while being held at Jodhpur Central Jail, including overcrowded cells and poor sanitation.

Khan discussed his experience during a visit to the streaming reality show “Alliance,” where his brother Sohail Khan is a contestant.

“Many years ago, when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there were 50 to 60 people,” Khan told the contestants. He said the prisoners shared one Indian-style toilet and sometimes encountered lizards and overflowing water and waste.

Khan was jailed on four occasions between 1998 and 2018 in connection with blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. The case involved the killing of two blackbucks near Jodhpur in October 1998 during the filming of “Hum Saath-Saath Hain.”

Khan visited “Alliance” after Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan’s former wife, was eliminated from the competition. Sohail and Sajdeh had entered the show as wildcard contestants.

Pooja Hegde Plays ‘La La Land’ Theme, Wishes for Ryan Gosling Appearance

Mumbai — Actress Pooja Hegde shared a video of herself playing the “La La Land” theme on a keyboard and joked that she was waiting for Ryan Gosling to appear.

“This tune has been haunting me the past couple of days. Had to figure out how to play it. Now just waiting for Ryan Gosling to appear,” Hegde wrote on Instagram.

The actress also recently showed off her new short hairstyle and shared a video from a workout session in which she walked backward on a treadmill.

Hegde was most recently seen in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Rashmika Mandanna Details Hip Injury, Calls ‘Mysaa’ Her Most Aggressive Film

Mumbai — Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared details of a hip injury she suffered while filming a dance sequence for her upcoming movie “Mysaa.”

Mandanna said one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached and must heal before she can fully lift her leg again.

“This is my third injury back to back. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress said the injury occurred during a dance shoot for “Mysaa,” which she described as the most aggressive film she has worked on. She added that the pain was manageable but that she would be unable to exercise or run for some time.

Mandanna said she is treating the recovery period as a forced break and has been spending time doing puzzles.

Arjun Rampal Marks 25 Years in Bollywood

Mumbai — Actor Arjun Rampal has expressed gratitude to fans, filmmakers and colleagues as he marked 25 years in Bollywood.

Rampal made his film debut with “Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat,” released 25 years ago.

“I am truly grateful for this career of mine, each and every experience, good or bad, big or small,” he wrote on Instagram. “They all are blessings that molded me into the artist I am today.”

Rampal thanked the directors, producers and co-stars who supported him throughout his career. He gave special mentions to Shah Rukh Khan for persuading him to appear in “Om Shanti Om” and Amitabh Bachchan for his guidance and generosity.

The actor also thanked his fans, saying their support helped him continue believing in his career.

Nia Sharma Offers Prayers on First Monday of Sawan

Mumbai — Actress Nia Sharma visited a Shiva temple and offered prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Sharma shared photos and videos from the visit on social media, including a clip of her performing jal abhishek by pouring milk over a Shivling decorated with marigold flowers and bel leaves.

She also posted pictures of herself praying before Nandi while dressed in a red-and-white traditional outfit.

Sharma was last seen in the comedy reality show “Laughter Chefs — Unlimited Entertainment.” She is also known for television shows including “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Jamai Raja,” “Naagin 4” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan.”

Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape and Death Threats Against Young Protester

Mumbai — Actress Bhumi Pednekar has condemned the rape and death threats directed at a young protester, calling the online abuse unacceptable.

Pednekar said she saw an interview in which the girl appeared visibly distressed after a video of her at a protest went viral. She added that the threats had also targeted the girl’s mother and family.

“We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put fear in a young child’s mind because we disagree with her opinion,” Pednekar said in a video shared on social media.

Drawing on her own experience as a woman and public figure, the actress said harassment can have a lasting impact on a person’s mental health.

Pednekar urged people to show empathy, remain united and express disagreements without intimidation or abuse.

Rakul Preet Singh Says Surpanakha’s Complexity Drew Her to ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai — Actress Rakul Preet Singh said she agreed to play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana” because she is drawn to roles that challenge audiences’ perceptions.

Responding to a fan’s letter praising the unconventional casting, Singh said Surpanakha is often remembered for a single incident despite being a complex and influential figure in the epic.

“What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned — her complexity,” Singh wrote on X. “History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story.”

She added that roles that encourage audiences to reconsider familiar characters are the most exciting for her as an actor.

“Ramayana: Part One,” directed by Tiwari, is expected to be released around Diwali 2026.

Jasmine Bhasin Says Acting Is Her Biggest Passion

Mumbai — Actress Jasmine Bhasin says she is eager to explore roles across different languages and platforms because acting remains her greatest passion.

“I’m very greedy when it comes to acting because it’s my biggest love,” Bhasin said. “No matter which medium comes my way, I always want to explore it and give it my all.”

She said working across multiple formats can be hectic but added that she welcomes new challenges and is grateful to connect with diverse audiences.

Bhasin is currently appearing on the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and is preparing for the release of the Punjabi romantic drama “Judaa,” co-starring Gulab Sidhu.

The film, which marks Sidhu’s acting debut, is scheduled to open in theaters Aug. 21.

Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Balancing Skills in Workout Video

Mumbai — Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself attempting a challenging balance pose during a workout.

In the clip, Shetty initially loses her balance and says, “It’s damn hard.” She then adjusts her breathing, engages her core and successfully holds the pose.

“A little balance never hurt … this much. Now I want to see how many of you can actually do this,” she wrote on social media.

Shetty was last seen in the Kannada action thriller “KD: The Devil” and is currently hosting the reality cooking show “Maa Hai Na.” (Source: IANS)