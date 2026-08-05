Music

Adnan Sami Says ‘Ishq Tamasha’ Explores Emotions That Go Beyond Words

5 hours ago
152 1 minute read

Mumbai — Singer Adnan Sami says his latest single, “Ishq Tamasha,” explores the many emotions connected to love, including longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness and anger.

The music video features Sami performing on the keyboard and combines his signature musical style with a contemporary visual presentation.

“Love has always been an emotion that evolves with the times, but at its core, it remains universal,” Sami said. “‘Ishq Tamasha’ is a song about emotions that sometimes go beyond words.”

He said feelings such as love, heartbreak and hope each have their own language and can sometimes be expressed more effectively through dance than words.

“I really enjoyed exploring that idea through the music and visuals, while bringing it into a contemporary musical space,” he said.

Sami also credited Zee Music Company with giving him the creative freedom to experiment with different sounds and forms of expression.

“We’ve always been drawn to stories of love that feel larger than life,” he said. “In books, films and songs, we celebrate them, but when that same love walks into the real world, people often dismiss it as madness or simply call it tamasha.”

He added that the contrast between romantic ideals and how intense love is viewed in everyday life became the central idea behind the song.

Blending melodic arrangements with pop-rock elements and expressive visual storytelling, “Ishq Tamasha” is designed to appeal to listeners across generations.

The song is available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and major streaming platforms. (Source: IANS)

5 hours ago
152 1 minute read
Photo of India New England News

India New England News

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