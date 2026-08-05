Raghav Marks 22 Years of ‘Let’s Work It Out,’ Remembers Asha Bhosle Collaboration

Mumbai — Singer-songwriter Raghav has celebrated the 22nd anniversary of his hit single “Let’s Work It Out,” remembering his collaboration with legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle.

Released in 2004, the R&B and pop track featured Bhosle’s vocals and appeared on Raghav’s debut album, “Storyteller.” British rapper Jahaziel also featured on the song.

Sharing a clip of the track on X, Raghav thanked Bhosle, his collaborator Mushtaq and listeners who have supported the song for more than two decades.

“I would be remiss if we didn’t celebrate 22 years of ‘Let’s Work It Out’ — created with my partner in crime Mushtaq and blessed by the voice of Asha Bhosle,” he wrote.

Raghav said the track became his fourth song to enter the U.K. national chart within a single year in 2004.

He also hinted that he has a memorable story about meeting Bhosle for the first time but plans to save it for a future book.

“I have quite the story about when I first met Asha Ji,” he wrote. “I’ll save it for the book.”

Despite the song’s success, Raghav admitted he was initially disappointed when it was selected as the second single from “Storyteller” instead of “Bad Bad Bad.”

“I did have a breakdown when I found out it was being released as the second single off ‘Storyteller’ over ‘Bad Bad Bad,’” he said jokingly. “One day I will recover from this.”

Raghav has released three studio albums: “Storyteller” in 2004, “Identity” in 2009 and “The Phoenix” in 2012. His later singles include “So Much,” “Fire,” “Top of the World,” “Woohoo” and “Until the Sun Comes Up.”

Bhosle died in April at age 92 after a career spanning more than eight decades. She received several of India’s highest cultural honors, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. (Source: IANS)