Harvard Business School Dean Srikant Datar to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 New England Choice Awards

BOSTON — Srikant M. Datar, the 11th dean of Harvard Business School, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 New England Choice Awards, recognizing a career that has shaped generations of business leaders and advanced the future of management education. His career has brought a global impact to business education, research and leadership.

Presented by INE Multimedia, a nonprofit organization that promotes art, culture, education, business and empowerment, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the New England Choice Awards gala will take place on Nov. 14, 2026, at the Marriott Burlington Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts. The annual event brings together business executives, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, educators and community leaders to celebrate individuals whose work has made a significant impact across industries and communities.

Datar became the 11th dean of Harvard Business School on Jan. 1, 2021, after serving in a variety of senior leadership roles at the school, including senior associate dean for university affairs, research, executive education, faculty development and faculty recruiting. He also served as faculty chair of the Harvard Innovation Lab.

Throughout his career, Datar has been recognized as a leading voice in management education, combining academic research with practical approaches to solving complex business challenges. His work has focused on cost management and management control, strategy implementation, governance, design thinking, innovative problem solving, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Datar said the recognition reflects the contributions of the many people who have shaped his career.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with remarkable faculty, students, staff, alumni, and other leaders who are committed to making a difference in the world. They inspire me every day, exemplifying the transformative impact of education and a spirit of curiosity as they pursue innovative solutions to society’s most complex challenges. I share this recognition with them, grateful for their collective efforts and dedication to realizing meaningful change,” Datar said.

A graduate with distinction from the University of Bombay, Datar earned gold medals upon graduation from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. from Stanford University.

Before joining Harvard Business School’s faculty, Datar held academic appointments at Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University, where he received the Distinguished Teaching Award. He has taught MBA and executive education courses in areas including design thinking, innovation, big data and strategy implementation.

Datar’s research has been widely published in leading academic journals, including The Accounting Review, Journal of Accounting and Economics, Journal of Accounting Research, Contemporary Accounting Research and Management Science. He is the co-author of the widely used textbook Cost Accounting: A Managerial Emphasis and co-author of Rethinking the MBA: Business Education at a Crossroads, which was selected by Strategy+Business as one of the Best Business Books of 2010.

He has authored more than 30 case studies covering topics ranging from data science at Target to Nippon Steel and has presented his research and ideas to academic and executive audiences across North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Beyond academia, Datar serves on the boards of directors of ICF International and T-Mobile US and has advised numerous corporations on consulting and field-based projects. He was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors as the Public Company Director of the Year in 2020.

Rajiv Lal, professor of retailing at Harvard Business School, has known Datar for more than 40 years and said the recognition reflects both Datar’s professional accomplishments and personal qualities.

“I could not be happier that my friend of more than forty years is being honored with this Lifetime Achievement Award. Few people are as deserving of this recognition as he is,” Lal said. “I won’t attempt to recount his many accomplishments—they are simply too many. His remarkable career speaks for itself.”

Lal said the award also celebrates the character and values that have defined Datar’s leadership.

“What I would like to recognize is the person behind those achievements. Today, we honor a truly exceptional human being: a man of unwavering integrity, deep character, genuine humility, kindness, compassion, and wisdom,” Lal said. “These qualities have earned him not only admiration but also the respect and affection of everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Lal added that Datar’s leadership has influenced countless students, colleagues and business leaders around the world.

“He is a visionary leader who has inspired countless others through his example. Harvard Business School is extraordinarily fortunate to have him as its Dean, and all of us who have known him over the years are even more fortunate to call him our friend,” Lal said.

Dr. Manju Sheth, CEO and president of INE Multimedia and founder of Women Who Win, said Datar’s leadership is defined not only by achievement but also by his commitment to helping others.

“Dr. Srikant Datar’s achievements speak for themselves, but what has stayed with me most is not just his extraordinary leadership—it is his generosity of spirit,” Sheth said. “During my interview with him, he spoke about the importance of ‘paying it forward.’ Those words weren’t simply advice; they reflected the way he lives his life.”

Sheth said Datar’s willingness to encourage and support others represents the values the New England Choice Awards seeks to celebrate.

“I have personally experienced his kindness and willingness to encourage others, and it left a lasting impression on me,” she said. “In a world that often celebrates success, Dr. Datar reminds us that true greatness is measured by how many lives we touch and how many doors we open for others. It is a privilege for NECA to honor him with our Lifetime Achievement Award.”

MIT Life Member and philanthropist Desh Deshpande said Datar’s influence extends well beyond Harvard’s campus.

“Srikant Datar has redefined what business education can be, combining intellectual rigor with innovation, humility, and a deep commitment to developing leaders who make a difference,” Deshpande said. “As one of India’s most distinguished academic leaders, he has inspired generations through his global impact while bringing great pride to India. This Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary contributions to management education and society.”

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Prashanth Palakurthi said Datar’s leadership represents a source of pride for the broader community.

“Srikant Datar’s leadership as Dean of Harvard Business School is an immense point of pride for our community. Seeing one of our own guide HBS toward greater success during a pivotal era of global change is truly inspiring. His impact reaches far beyond the classroom, shaping emerging leaders across virtually every field of human endeavor. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition,” Palakurthi said.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Vivek Sharma congratulated Datar on the recognition, highlighting his influence on education, business leadership and mentorship.

“Congratulations, Professor Srikant Datar, on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from INDIA New England News. This is a truly well-deserved honor. Your decades of contributions to education across leading academic institutions have shaped countless students and left a lasting

impact in accounting, management and business education worldwide,” Sharma said. “Beyond academia, your leadership as a board member and advisor to numerous companies reflects the depth of your influence on business practice. Your commitment to mentorship, thought leadership and giving back to the community has inspired so many.”

Upendra Mishra, co-founder of INE Multimedia and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Boston Real Estate Times and Boston Life Sciences Times, said Datar represents the kind of visionary leadership the New England Choice Awards aims to recognize.

“Srikant Datar embodies the very qualities we celebrate through the Lifetime Achievement Award—excellence, integrity, innovation and a lifelong commitment to creating impact,” Mishra said. “His remarkable journey from academia to global leadership reflects the power of education to transform individuals, organizations and society. We are honored to recognize a leader whose influence will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The New England Choice Awards Lifetime Achievement Award is the organization’s highest honor and recognizes individuals whose work has created lasting impact in business, healthcare, education, innovation, community service and other fields.