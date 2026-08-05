Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to India Over Child Abuse and Deepfake Content

New Delhi — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized to the Indian government over the spread of child sexual abuse material, deepfakes and other harmful content across the company’s platforms, according to government sources.

The sources said Zuckerberg acknowledged concerns raised by officials about objectionable and manipulated material and expressed regret over shortcomings in Meta’s platform operations.

“Mark Zuckerberg sent his apologies for the CSAM content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform,” government sources said.

Indian officials also warned Meta that its role in selecting and distributing content could affect its legal status as a neutral intermediary.

According to the sources, authorities told the company that the safe harbor protections available under the Information Technology Act may not apply if a platform actively determines which content is shown to users.

“It was made clear to them that they are not covered under the intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbor under the IT Act not applicable,” the sources said.

The sources also claimed that Meta acknowledged that significant sums had been paid to boost certain categories of content and expressed regret over the issue.

The apology followed growing government scrutiny of Meta after the temporary removal of a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier Wednesday, IT Ministry sources said social media platforms must comply with Indian law after a parliamentary panel reportedly gave Zuckerberg three days to issue an “unqualified apology” over the incident.

The sources said Meta could risk losing its safe harbor protection in India if it failed to comply.

A senior Meta delegation met IT Secretary S. Krishnan in New Delhi to discuss the erroneous removal of Modi’s video. The delegation was also scheduled to meet Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Source: IANS)