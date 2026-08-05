Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Lisa Ray, Salman Khan, and more…

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Recovery Routine After Hip Injury

Mumbai — Rashmika Mandanna is embracing a slower routine as she recovers from a hip injury sustained while filming a dance sequence for “Mysaa.”

In an Instagram update, the actress said her days now include sleeping, eating, attending meetings, solving puzzles, reading, watching shows and spending time with her pet Aura.

“It’s actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while,” she wrote.

Mandanna previously revealed that a tendon connecting her right hip to her leg had detached during the shoot and must heal before she can properly lift her leg again. She added that the injury is painful but manageable.

Lisa Ray Reflects on Aging, Reinvention and Social Media at 54

Mumbai — Lisa Ray has opened up about aging, reinvention and the pressure to maintain a carefully defined identity on social media.

In an Instagram post, the 54-year-old actress recalled being advised to share different types of content to showcase her range, including dance videos, book excerpts, acting clips and posts about aging.

Ray said women in midlife are often expected to fit into one category despite decades of personal and professional growth.

“I’m learning to make peace” with the need for visibility while remaining authentic, she wrote, adding that she is still figuring out how to evolve without turning her life into a performance.

Ray also reflected on her nearly four-decade career, surviving cancer, becoming a mother in her late 40s and repeatedly reinventing herself.

Salman Khan Remembers Pradeep Rawat: ‘Shared Many Good Moments’

Mumbai — Salman Khan paid tribute to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who died Tuesday at age 74 following a battle with cancer.

Khan shared a still from their 1990 film “Baaghi: A Rebel for Love” on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shared many good moments with you, brother. May you rest in peace.”

Rawat played Buddha in the film, while Khan starred as Saajan Sood.

“Mahabharat” co-star Surendra Pal Singh and actor Riteish Deshmukh also remembered Rawat, praising his powerful screen presence, dedication and warm personality.

Anil Kapoor Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

Mumbai — Anil Kapoor marked Kajol’s birthday by recalling a prediction she made while they filmed the 1999 movie “Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.”

Kapoor said he was back at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City shooting “Dragon” when he remembered Kajol telling him that, given his dedication, he would probably still be working there years later after she was married with children.

“I don’t know whether you meant it as a joke, a compliment or a blessing, but I always took it as a blessing,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram. “Today, standing here again after all these years, your words came completely true.”

He also wished Kajol a happy birthday and expressed hope that they would work together again.

Rakul Preet Singh Says Working With Jackky Bhagnani Is Filled With Laughter and Food Talk

Mumbai — Rakul Preet Singh says working with husband Jackky Bhagnani is as much about laughter and food as it is about business.

Sharing photos of the couple on Instagram, the actress said their shared outlook makes collaborating enjoyable.

“Half the time we’re discussing work, the other half we’re laughing and discussing what to eat,” she wrote. “Building a life together is one thing. Building something you’re both excited about is a whole different experience.”

Singh and Bhagnani married in Goa in 2024 after making their relationship public in 2021.

Singh will next appear as Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana: Part One,” scheduled for release during Diwali 2026.

Kajol Marks 52nd Birthday With a Practical Fitness Gift

Mumbai — Kajol began her 52nd birthday on a healthy note, sharing a photo of a pair of dumbbells that she called her “first and most useful gift of the day.”

The actress posted the image on social media with the hashtags “birthday vibes” and “special day.”

Her younger sister, Tanishaa Mukherji, also shared a candid photo of the two laughing together and wished Kajol a happy birthday.

Kajol, who made her film debut in “Bekhudi” in 1992, was most recently seen in “Maa” and “Sarzameen.” She also co-hosted the talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle” with Twinkle Khanna.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Post-Dinner Wellness Ritual and Weekly Favorites

Mumbai — Soha Ali Khan shared several things she has been enjoying this week, including a homemade digestive tea, two books and a new fitness milestone.

The actress said her post-dinner tea, made with cinnamon, ginger, basil and fennel, has become a comforting evening ritual after heavy meals. She cautioned that the drink may not be suitable for everyone, including pregnant women and people taking certain medications.

Khan also said she is reading Keigo Higashino’s “Malice” alongside Naomi Wolf’s “The Beauty Myth.”

Her fitness highlight was completing a pull-up, which she described as an important functional-strength milestone.

Khan was last seen in the horror thriller “Chhorii 2.” (Source: IANS)