Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says Insurer Rejected Claim After Ulcer Hospitalization

Mumbai–Singer and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said her health insurer rejected a claim for expenses related to a hospitalization caused by severe ulcers.

Krishnamoorthi made the allegation in a series of posts on X, saying she was unable to sleep because of severe acidity and recalling a previous medical emergency.

“Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized,” she wrote.

She said the insurer refused to cover the hospitalization because she had not disclosed ulcers when she purchased the policy.

“bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy,” she wrote.

Krishnamoorthi argued that she did not have ulcers when she obtained the policy and said the company was now asking for medical certificates confirming that the condition did not exist at the time.

“But i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim,” she wrote.

Krishnamoorthi said she was no longer primarily concerned about recovering the money and intended to challenge the insurer’s practices.

“I no longer care abt the refund – i will expose the fraud in their operations,” she wrote.

In another post, she called for scrutiny of the medical professionals employed by the company.

“Their conduct so appalling – i would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didnt understand how sciene or disease works,” she wrote.

Krishnamoorthi began her career with the television series “Chunauti” while she was still in school. She later gained wider recognition with the film “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and also appeared in the Malayalam film “Kilukkampetti” with Jayaram.

She pursued a music career during the 1990s, releasing albums including “Dole Dole,” “Dum Tara,” “A-Ha” and “Zindagi.”

Krishnamoorthi returned to films in 2005 with “My Wife’s Murder,” opposite Anil Kapoor. In 2022, she appeared as Nivedita in the Netflix film “Odd Couple” alongside Divyendu Sharma. (Source: IANS)