Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Meets PM Modi, Unveils India Storytelling Initiative

Mumbai — Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the growing global reach of Indian stories and announced a new initiative aimed at developing creative talent across the country.

The Netflix India Storytelling Initiative will establish partnerships with leading Indian institutions to train the next generation of creators in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics.

“India has always been one of the world’s greatest storytelling nations,” Sarandos said. “Over the past decade, we’ve had the privilege of seeing Indian stories connect with audiences not just across India, but around the world.”

Sarandos said Netflix’s long-term investment in India would increasingly focus on the people creating the country’s future films, series and other forms of entertainment.

“The Netflix India Storytelling Initiative reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s creative ecosystem by creating more opportunities for emerging creators,” he said. “Investing in creators is investing in India’s creative future.”

In the first phase of the initiative, Netflix will partner with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies to develop industry-focused courses in visual effects and media production workflows.

The company will also provide scholarships for in-person programs at the institute covering interactive comics and sequential art, virtual art department production, character animation, esports and gaming management.

During the second phase, Netflix will work with the National Film Development Corporation to create a pipeline of professionals for accessibility-related roles in the entertainment industry.

The program will train audio-description writers and voice artists to help make films and television series more accessible to audiences with visual and hearing impairments. (Source: IANS)