Tabu Seeks Delhi High Court Protection Against AI Misuse and Digital Impersonation

New Delhi — Actress Tabu has petitioned the Delhi High Court to prevent the unauthorized use of her name, image, likeness and other elements of her identity, including in AI-generated content, fake endorsements and digital impersonations.

The case was heard Tuesday by Justice Jyoti Singh, who identified errors in documents submitted on the actress’s behalf.

The court directed Tabu’s lawyer, senior advocate Swathi Sukumar, to file a revised list of parties after finding that information about some defendants had not been recorded correctly.

Justice Singh said accurate details were necessary before the court could properly consider the claims. The next hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6.

Tabu’s lawsuit centers on the alleged commercial exploitation of her identity without permission. It also seeks protection against manipulated digital content that could falsely suggest her involvement in advertisements, promotions or other online material.

The case is part of a growing wave of legal action by Indian celebrities and public figures seeking greater control over the use of their identities online, particularly as artificial intelligence makes realistic imitations easier to produce.

Recent petitions before the Delhi High Court have raised concerns about deepfakes, cloned voices, fake social media accounts and advertisements created without the consent of the people depicted.

Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Gavaskar, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jubin Nautiyal, Karan Johar, Raj Shamani, Shashi Tharoor and Naga Chaitanya are among those who have sought or obtained similar legal protections. (Source: IANS)