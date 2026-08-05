Sonu Nigam Says He Learned to Channel Childhood Anger Into His Music Career

Mumbai — Singer Sonu Nigam says he struggled with a bad temper as a child but eventually learned to channel that intensity into the discipline and energy that shaped his career.

Appearing on “Game Changers: The Music Series,” hosted by trade analyst Komal Nahta, Nigam reflected on the inner drive that has allowed him to sustain demanding performances over the years.

He recalled performing two three-hour concerts at the Sydney Opera House on the same day, with only a two-hour break between the afternoon and evening shows.

“I was able to do that because there’s a lot of fire inside me,” Nigam said. “And within that fire, there’s anger.”

He added that the same inner force also includes compassion, hard work and consideration.

“That fire needs to exist. The important thing is that I’m using it the right way,” he said. “I haven’t let it consume me or make me irrational. In fact, when I was a child, I used to have a very bad temper.”

Nigam also spoke about sacrificing a more carefree youth to focus on building his career. He said his father repeatedly told him he could either enjoy himself early and struggle later or work hard first and enjoy life afterward.

Nigam said he followed that advice and moved to Bombay after completing 12th grade at age 18 instead of attending college.

“I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs,” he said. “But then I thought, ‘My father is saying this for a reason. Let’s not waste time. Let’s work hard.’”

He said the decision ultimately proved worthwhile. By age 21, he was hosting the television music program “Sa Re Ga Ma” and benefiting from the rapid growth of Indian television.

“I came at the right time, and the right things happened,” Nigam said. “I also witnessed the beginning of television and caught that wave.” (Source: IANS)