AR Rahman Welcomes Sonu Nigam to Studio for ‘Batwara 1947’ Song

Mumbai —

Mumbai — AR Rahman has welcomed Sonu Nigam back to his studio to record a song for the upcoming film “Batwara 1947,” praising the singer’s romantic voice.

Rahman took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement about having Sonu on board for the song “Oh Tabassum” from the film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

“Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?,” Rahman wrote.

Details about the film remain under wraps. “Batwara 1947,” which was earlier titled “Lahore 1947,” stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi. The film also marks Sunny’s reunion with Santoshi after “Ghayal” and “Damini.”

The story is reportedly adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai,” which examines Partition through intimate human relationships fractured by communal violence and displacement rather than large-scale politics.

The narrative reportedly centers on a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India. After being allotted a haveli vacated by a Muslim family, they discover that an elderly Muslim woman is still living inside.

Sonu Nigam is known for his wide-ranging work across classical music, devotional songs, ghazals, qawwali, rock and pop. He has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages during his career.

He began his career in the early 1990s. His first film song was “O Aasmanwale” from “Aaja Meri Jaan” in 1993. He later gained recognition with the TV serial song “Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye” from “Talash,” followed by popular tracks such as “Accha Sila Diya,” “Sandese Aate Hai” and “Yeh Dil Deewana.”

His 1999 album “Deewana” became widely popular. Sonu made his adult acting debut in 2002 with “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani,” a fantasy action thriller directed by Rajkumar Kohli.

has welcomed Sonu Nigam back to his studio to record a song for the upcoming film “Batwara 1947,” praising the singer’s romantic voice.

Rahman took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement about having Sonu on board for the song “Oh Tabassum” from the film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

“Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?,” Rahman wrote.

Details about the film remain under wraps. “Batwara 1947,” which was earlier titled “Lahore 1947,” stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi. The film also marks Sunny’s reunion with Santoshi after “Ghayal” and “Damini.”

The story is reportedly adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai,” which examines Partition through intimate human relationships fractured by communal violence and displacement rather than large-scale politics.

The narrative reportedly centers on a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India. After being allotted a haveli vacated by a Muslim family, they discover that an elderly Muslim woman is still living inside.

Sonu Nigam is known for his wide-ranging work across classical music, devotional songs, ghazals, qawwali, rock and pop. He has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages during his career.

He began his career in the early 1990s. His first film song was “O Aasmanwale” from “Aaja Meri Jaan” in 1993. He later gained recognition with the TV serial song “Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye” from “Talash,” followed by popular tracks such as “Accha Sila Diya,” “Sandese Aate Hai” and “Yeh Dil Deewana.”

His 1999 album “Deewana” became widely popular. Sonu made his adult acting debut in 2002 with “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani,” a fantasy action thriller directed by Rajkumar Kohli. (Source: IANS)