Shruti Haasan Shares Peaceful Monsoon Moment With Piano and Tea

Mumbai — Actress and singer Shruti Haasan shared a glimpse of a quiet monsoon moment in Mumbai, reflecting on creativity, music and the simple joys of everyday life.

Taking to Instagram, Shruti posted a video of herself playing the piano and said she felt grateful for the freedom and happiness that comes with being an artist. She also shared that she enjoyed her favorite English breakfast tea with ghee against the gray backdrop of the Mumbai monsoons.

“I had a dream .. woke up late on my semi off day and thought I need to score my dream before I forget the dream or the feeling . thought a little about life but before I could have my morning tea or let the day take over I made some layers made a teeny tiny tune and put it down in my time capsule of nothing. Everything doesn’t need to become something sometimes it just needs to exist. (sic),” she wrote.

“That’s what I told my self today .. how blessed i am to live the beautiful free life of an artist who can wake up play her piano in her favourite space and have her favourite cups of English breakfast tea with ghee right after 🙂 and all with the perfect grey backdrop of the Mumbai monsoons,” she added.

The “Ramaiya Vastavaiya” actress has often shared her connection with music through videos of herself singing and playing the piano. She has also spoken frequently about her love for music.

Shruti comes from a family with a rich artistic legacy. She is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika.

Kamal Haasan is known not only for his acting career but also for his work as a playback singer and music director. Shruti began her own musical journey at a young age and made her playback singing debut at age 6 in her father’s film “Thevar Magan.” (Source: IANS)