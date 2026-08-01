Ram Charan Unveils Trailer for Varun Tej’s Horror Comedy Korean Kanakaraju

HYDERABAD — Telugu actor Ram Charan on Saturday released the trailer for Korean Kanakaraju, the upcoming horror-comedy starring Varun Tej, ahead of its theatrical release on August 7.

Sharing the trailer on X, Ram Charan described it as “an absolute laugh riot from start to finish.” He praised Varun Tej’s performance, saying the actor slips into the role with ease, and commended director Merlapaka Gandhi for packing the film with entertainment. He also praised comedian Satya’s performance, complimented actress Ritika Nayak, and wished the entire team success ahead of the film’s release.

The trailer introduces an unusual premise, opening with Satya, his father, and Ritika Nayak performing a Kshudra Puja to summon the mysterious Korean Kanakaraju. The story then follows a carefree young man from Penukonda who falls in love with a woman employed at the Kia manufacturing plant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIqKjjTfOxM

The plot takes an unexpected turn when the protagonist becomes possessed by the spirit of a feared Korean underworld don, transforming his personality and setting off a series of supernatural and comedic events.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film blends elements of Rayalaseema culture with Korean folklore, combining horror, comedy, action, and emotion. The trailer features several comic moments alongside supernatural sequences, while a fire-versus-water action scene stands out as one of its visual highlights. The trailer concludes with a comedic scene in which Varun Tej’s possessed character frightens Satya.

Korean Kanakaraju stars Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya in key roles.

The film features cinematography by Manoj Reddy Katasani and editing by Satyaa G. It is produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment and is scheduled to release in theaters on August 7, 2026.