Tisca Chopra Says Mountains Help Her Find Peace and Renew Creativity

MUMBAI— Actress Tisca Chopra says she turns to the mountains whenever life becomes overwhelming, describing nature as a place where she is able to rediscover peace, regain perspective, and reconnect with herself.

Sharing photographs from her recent trip on social media, Chopra said her visit culminated in a spiritually significant Guru Purnima celebration at Babaji’s ashram in Palampur.

“There are times when life feels a little too loud. When the mind is overthinking, the heart feels less than joyful, and creativity seems to have lost its usual spark. I’ve learnt not to fight those moments. I simply head for the mountains,” Chopra wrote.

She said spending time in the mountains, breathing fresh pine-scented air, sitting beside icy streams, and watching clouds drift by helps calm her mind.

“A few days of breathing pine-scented air, sitting with my feet in icy mountain streams, watching the clouds drift by… and my soul begins to settle again. This visit, however, offered something far deeper than rest,” she wrote.

Chopra said she was able to celebrate Guru Purnima at Babaji’s ashram, where she received blessings and participated in a sacred havan.

“By divine grace, I was able to spend Guru Purnima at Babaji’s ashram in Palampur, receive his blessings, and be part of a sacred havan. Some experiences don’t arrive loudly. They arrive quietly, leaving behind a little more clarity, a little more humility, and a gentle reminder that the deepest journeys are always inward,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the visit, the actress said she returned with a renewed sense of calm and gratitude.

“I return with a calmer mind, a fuller heart, and gratitude that will stay with me long after the mountain roads disappear in the rear-view mirror,” she added.

Chopra is widely known for portraying Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par, which was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

Over the years, she has appeared in films including Firaaq, Qissa, Rahasya, Ankur Arora Murder Case, Ghayal Once Again, Good Newwz, and Jugjugg Jeeyo. She has also built a strong presence in the digital space with series such as Hostages and Dahan.

Chopra recently made her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, a mystery thriller starring Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap. The film had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2024. (Source: IANS)