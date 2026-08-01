Vision-Aid Marks 22nd Anniversary with Historical Dance Production Featuring More Than 90 Performers

ANDOVER, Mass. — Vision-Aid celebrated its 22nd anniversary on July 26 with a theatrical dance production, Brothers in Arms: The Lions of Sivaganga, at the Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover.

The event brought together supporters, sponsors, volunteers, and more than 90 dancers, actors, and musicians in a performance that combined dance, drama, music, and narration to tell the story of the Marudhu Brothers and Queen Velu Nachiar, one of India’s earliest freedom fighters.

Set in late 18th-century India and narrated through the perspective of a British colonel reflecting on the events, the production depicted the resistance led by the Marudhu Brothers and Queen Velu Nachiar against British rule. Velu Nachiar, the queen of Sivaganga, is widely recognized as one of India’s first women rulers to organize a women’s army in her fight against colonial forces.

The annual production serves as both a cultural celebration and a fundraiser supporting Vision-Aid’s mission to enable, educate, and empower people with visual impairments through rehabilitation, education, accessibility, and technology programs in India and the United States.

Creative Leadership

The production was created by Kalaimamani Madurai R. Muralidaran, who produced and choreographed the performance. Vision-Aid Founding Artistic Director Jeyanthi Ghatraju and Artistic Director Sripriya Natarajan Moorthy coordinated the artistic direction and planning, working with performers and volunteers over several months leading up to the anniversary celebration.

Supporting the production was a team of senior dance teachers and mentors, including Moumita Banerjee, Kalaimangai Anbalagan, Chitanya Gopu, Priyanka Joshi, Roopa Modha, Shilpa Narayanan, Manuel Jenkin Jerome, Thilaka Ramesh, Sridevi Varna, Samhita Murthy, Abinayya Appusamy, Anika Sivarasa, Thivya Sivarajah, and Tamil Selvi Viswanathan, who helped train and prepare the performers.

New Artistic Elements

This year’s production incorporated several new features in addition to traditional Bharatanatyam. Audiences also saw ballroom dance sequences, Kathak performances presented by the Tarana School of Kathak, folk dance numbers, tambourine performances, and English-language narration that guided viewers through the historical storyline.

The production blended multiple dance traditions with theatrical storytelling to present the history of the Sivaganga kingdom and its resistance against British colonial rule.

Cast of More Than 90 Performers

The performance featured more than 90 dancers, actors, and musicians from across New England.

The acting ensemble included Guru Anand, Rohit Chandra, Ravi Kaushik, Ramesh Kumar, Anil Matta, Rajeev Nohria, Thilaka Ramesh, and Dhruv Koganti. The production also featured Kathak performers from the Tarana School of Kathak, more than 40 young Bharatanatyam dancers representing dance schools throughout New England, and folk dancers from the Amudhasri Dance School.

The large cast represented months of rehearsals involving students, teachers, actors, musicians, and production volunteers.

Community Participation

Chief guests Kathy Rao and Dhananjaya “Dan” Rao attended the event and spoke about Vision-Aid’s work supporting individuals with visual impairments and promoting independence through education, rehabilitation, and assistive technology.

Vision-Aid also acknowledged the contributions of parents whose support enabled students to participate in months of rehearsals and performances.

The organization recognized sponsors and donors whose financial support helps fund Vision-Aid’s programs, as well as volunteers who managed front-of-house operations, backstage coordination, production logistics, and other event responsibilities.

Photography for the event was provided by Veerappan Vs of VSSP Photography and Sanjay Kudrimoti and Vasudha Kudrimoti of Fotu Duniya – The Picture World. Videography was provided by Nara Narayanan.

Community Partners

Several community organizations and media partners supported the anniversary celebration, including the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB), Tamil Makkal Mandram USA, INDIA New England News, Lokvani, Indian American Community of New England (IACNE), and Indian Americans of Lexington (IAL).

Gourmet India, led by Vishal and Harshita Sood, provided catering for the event.

Supporting Vision-Aid’s Mission

Vision-Aid said proceeds from the anniversary celebration will support its ongoing work serving people with visual impairments in India and the United States.

Founded more than two decades ago, Vision-Aid provides rehabilitation services, education, assistive technology training, accessibility solutions, employment preparation, and professional skills development for children and adults with visual impairments. Through its programs, the nonprofit seeks to help individuals live with greater independence and dignity while expanding access to education and employment opportunities.

The annual anniversary production has become one of Vision-Aid’s signature community events, bringing together artists, volunteers, families, and supporters while raising awareness and funds for the organization’s mission.

All photographs courtesy of @fotu-duniya (Fotu Duniya – The Picture World) and @vssp photography.

More information about Vision-Aid and its programs is available at www.VisionAid.org.