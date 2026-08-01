Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘Crazy Kalyanam’ Teaser Promises a Fun-Filled Family Entertainer

HYDERABAD— The makers of Crazy Kalyanam, an upcoming Telugu comedy starring Anupama Parameswaran, have released the film’s official teaser, offering a glimpse of a family entertainer centered around a wedding filled with humor, emotions, and unexpected turns.

Sharing the teaser on social media, production house Arrow Cinemas described the film as “a complete entertainer packed with laughter, emotions, fun, and unexpected twists,” and invited audiences to “witness the craziest wedding celebration on the big screen.”

The teaser introduces Keerthi, played by Anupama Parameswaran, whose father, portrayed by Dr. Naresh Vijayakrishna, is determined to organize a lavish wedding for his younger daughter. He promises to fulfill all her wishes, from buying as much gold and as many sarees as she desires to inviting all of her friends to a grand ceremony.

The father’s pride in his daughter is evident throughout the teaser, as he boasts about her accomplishments and eagerly searches for the perfect groom. His enthusiasm sparks a rivalry with his brother over a prospective marriage alliance after the groom reportedly expresses a preference for Keerthi.

However, Keerthi appears to have plans of her own. In one scene, she tells her grandmother that she has inherited the same stubbornness as her father, hinting at potential conflict over the arranged marriage.

The teaser also features several comedic moments, including a humorous prayer in which Keerthi’s father asks for his brother’s future son-in-law to be poorer than his own elder son-in-law. The preview concludes with Keerthi throwing dried red chilies at a man sleeping on a cot, prompting him to remark that whoever marries her is bound to face trouble.

Crazy Kalyanam marks the directorial debut of Badrappa Gajula in the Telugu film industry. In addition to Anupama Parameswaran, the film stars Dr. Naresh Vijayakrishna, Tharun Bhascker, and Akhil Raj Uddemari in key roles.

The film features cinematography by Shyam Dupati, music by Suresh Bobbili, screenplay by Srinivasa Ravindra, art direction by Sai Kadhira, and editing by Shravan Katikaneni. Costumes have been designed by Gayathri Devi, while action sequences are choreographed by Dragon Prakash and dance sequences by Eshwar Penti. Srinivasa Dora serves as co-director.