AI Surveillance Helps Prevent Elephant Deaths on Coimbatore Railway Stretch

Coimbatore — Tamil Nadu’s AI-powered wildlife monitoring system has helped prevent elephant deaths on a vulnerable railway stretch near Coimbatore, with thousands of real-time alerts allowing train pilots to slow down or stop for the safe movement of wild elephants.

The artificial intelligence-based camera network, installed along railway tracks at Puthupathi village in the Madukkarai Forest Range, has generated more than 7,100 alerts on elephant movement since it became operational more than two years ago.

Officials said the alerts prompted loco pilots to reduce speed or stop trains on more than 3,280 occasions, significantly lowering the risk of collisions between trains and elephants. The system is part of the state government’s efforts to eliminate elephant deaths caused by train accidents in one of Tamil Nadu’s most sensitive wildlife corridors.

According to officials, the initiative has so far ensured zero elephant fatalities on the monitored railway stretch while enabling nearly 9,500 safe elephant crossings.

The project combines artificial intelligence, thermal imaging cameras and continuous human monitoring to detect elephant movement near railway tracks in real time. Once an elephant is detected, alerts are immediately sent to forest personnel and railway authorities so action can be taken quickly.

A dedicated control and command center operates around the clock to coordinate the effort. Forest officials, frontline staff, drone operators and railway personnel work together to monitor elephant movements and respond to alerts.

After receiving information from the AI cameras, forest teams move to the location to prevent elephants from entering the tracks and guide them safely across the railway corridor.

The monitoring system is also integrated with railway communication channels. Station masters at nearby railway stations are alerted immediately, after which loco pilots are instructed through wireless communication to slow down while elephants cross the tracks.

Forest and railway officials also share live updates on elephant locations through a dedicated messaging platform to coordinate their response.

In addition to elephants, the AI-enabled surveillance network has detected other wild animals, including gaur, deer and leopards, creating a broader wildlife monitoring system in the region.

The surveillance network has also been strengthened with AI-powered drones, which provide aerial monitoring across a wider area beyond the fixed thermal cameras. Officials said the drones improve tracking of elephant movement across forests and adjoining railway corridors, helping authorities respond more effectively and promote safer coexistence between wildlife and railway operations. (Source: IANS)