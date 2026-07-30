Adnan Sami Records Song for Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Family Comedy

Mumbai — Singer and composer Adnan Sami has recorded a song for director Anees Bazmee’s upcoming family comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Sami shared a photograph from the recording studio on Instagram, posing with Bazmee and composer Anand Raaj Anand.

“Just recorded a lovely song for an upcoming film of @akshaykumar, directed by the incredible @aneesbazmee with music composed by the fabulous @anandraajanandofficial. We had a blast during the recording session,” Sami wrote.

The yet-untitled film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 4, 2026. Described as a big-screen family entertainer, it is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.

Sami performs Indian and Western music in several languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. He received the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

Known for his work as a pianist, Sami has recorded several popular songs, including “Lift Karadey,” “Kabhi To Nazar Milao,” “Tera Chehra,” “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” and “Bhar Do Jholi Meri.”

Bazmee made his directorial debut with “Hulchul” in 1995 and later gained commercial success with “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.” His other directing credits include “No Entry,” “Welcome,” “Singh Is Kinng,” “Ready,” “Welcome Back,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” (Source: IANS)