Vishal Mishra Opens Up About Lifelong Struggle With Sleep

Mumbai — Singer and composer Vishal Mishra has opened up about his lifelong struggle with sleep, saying he has never had an easy relationship with rest.

Mishra, known for songs such as “Pehle Bhi Main,” “Kaise Hua,” “Jaan Ban Gaye” and “Kya Bataun Tujhe,” shared a video of himself singing and playing the piano while reflecting on insomnia.

“I have struggled with sleep all my life. Sleep and I have never really been friends,” he wrote on social media.

Mishra said the song he performed made him imagine what it might feel like to finally sleep peacefully, describing it as a “safe dream.”

“Sorry, this is random information, but for people who struggle with sleep, I feel you,” he added.

Mishra first appeared on a reality show broadcast on DD National. He later auditioned for “Indian Idol” but was disqualified from the competition.

The 35-year-old made his debut as a composer with the 2016 Tamil film “Devi.”

In 2017, he composed “Jaane De,” sung by Atif Aslam, for the soundtrack of “Qarib Qarib Singlle.” He also worked on songs for “Munna Michael,” which marked his debut as a playback singer, and the Marathi film “FU: Friendship Unlimited.”

His later credits included “Rafta Rafta” from “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se,” whose music video featured Salman Khan in a special appearance.

Mishra also composed “Selfish” for “Race 3” and the title track of “Veere Di Wedding.”

His first project as a solo composer for both songs and background score was the Salman Khan-produced romantic drama “Notebook.”

He gained wider recognition with “Kaise Hua” from “Kabir Singh” and later worked on the soundtrack of “Saand Ki Aankh,” the biographical film about the elderly sharpshooters known as the Shooter Dadis. (Source: IANS)