Aditya Rikhari Releases ‘Boohe Baarian’ on His Birthday

Mumbai — Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari marked his birthday with the release of his latest romantic track, “Boohe Baarian,” which he described as a song especially close to his heart.

Rikhari said the track explores the warmth of love and the way a meaningful relationship can change how a person experiences ordinary moments.

“‘Boohe Baarian’ is one of those songs that instantly takes you into a warm, romantic space. It’s about finding someone who changes the way you look at the ordinary moments in life, and that’s something I really connected with while creating it,” he said.

The song features vocals by Rikhari and Rochak Kohli, who also composed the track. Kumaar wrote the lyrics, while Sharan Rawat handled the music production.

Rikhari said working with Kohli brought additional warmth and emotion to the song.

“Working with Rochak on this one has been such a lovely experience — he has brought so much warmth and soul to the song,” Rikhari said.

The music video stars Roshni Walia alongside Rikhari. He praised Walia for bringing a natural and playful quality to the video’s romantic storyline.

“And having Roshni feature in the video makes the whole story even more special; she brings such a natural, playful energy to it,” he said.

Rikhari added that releasing the song on his birthday made the occasion more meaningful.

“I hope this one finds a place in your playlists, your late-night drives, your love stories and all those little moments that make life beautiful,” he said.

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, “Boohe Baarian” is available on major music streaming platforms, while its music video has been released on the T-Series YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)