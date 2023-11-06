10 ways to style denims

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 05 (IANSlife) When putting together a denim ensemble, start by selecting a pair that can be styled in many different ways. In case you are having trouble making a decision, here’s a list of your most fashionable B-town hotties dressed in their denim best.

Baggy Jeans

It’s common to see Kareena Kapoor Khan leaving her house with a cuppa coffee in her hand. Kareena choses to power dress her baggy jeans with an oversized blazer. She finishes off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Boot-cut jeans

Janhvi Kapoor’s got her dark blue boot-cut jeans down pat, dressing them up with a pair of heels.

Flared Jeans

Alia Bhatt imagined a carefree splash of colour with an embroidered neon t-shirt that perfectly complemented Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. She left her mark while keeping the glitz in check with a pair of flared jeans.

Hight waist jeans

Anushka opted casual comfort in a short grey sweatshirt and high-waisted denims. Loose locks tumbling over her shoulder keeps the look carefree and playful.

Skinny Jeans

Mira Rajput knows how to work travel chic as she was recently photographed at the airport, in a sweatshirt and black skinny jeans.

Cargo Jeans

Designer sarees and exquisite outfits are among Deepika Padukone’s signature looks. However, off-camera, she always opts for a carefree and easy fit. Here, she chooses a pair of cargo denims with a white gunji and an oversized denim jacket.

Ripped Jeans

Ripped jeans can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Sara Ali Khan, dons her pair with neon heels and a ciop top.

Sequin Jeans

All the rage right now, sequin jeans are a wardrobe staple for the season. Ananya Panday’s ripped sequin jeans and gold sneakers shows the youth icon can carry off just about anything she chooses with style.

Boyfriend Jeans

Kriti Sanon opts for athleisure as she chooses a pair of boyfriend jeans over a bodysuit. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, glares and sneakers.

(Photo source: instagram) (IANS)