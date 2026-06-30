Indian American Community Applauds Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for Exceptional, Technology-Driven Investigation into Multistate Burglary Ring

BOSTON — The Indian American community of Massachusetts formally expresses its deep appreciation to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and partnering law enforcement agencies for their outstanding and highly sophisticated investigative work in dismantling a multistate burglary ring that specifically targeted Indian American and East Asian households.

The arrests of multiple suspects connected to a series of coordinated residential break-ins across Middlesex County represent a critical step toward restoring safety and confidence within affected communities. These crimes, marked by significant financial losses and emotional distress, have had a profound and lasting impact.

Community leader Samir Desai underscored both the fear experienced by residents and the importance of the law enforcement response.

“We are being singled out, and it hasn’t stopped. We are an immigrant community—educated, successful, and often living in good homes. Our culture, celebrations, and jewelry are visible, and that makes us targets,” Desai said. “We are a minority immigrant community, and we are scared. The current political environment is not helping and may be encouraging criminals who think they can get away with targeting immigrants.”

Desai also emphasized the broader implications of these crimes, stating, “Law enforcement, lawyers, and lawmakers need to take this seriously and classify harassing and robbing Indians as a hate crime.”

The community commends the District Attorney’s Office for its exceptional use of advanced investigative technologies and interagency coordination. Authorities successfully leveraged real-time cellphone tracking, license plate recognition systems, digital forensics, and multi-jurisdictional intelligence sharing to identify and apprehend suspects operating across state lines. This effort is particularly notable given the criminals’ own sophisticated methods, which included the use of GPS trackers on victims’ vehicles, covert surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi jammers to disable security systems, and deliberate attempts to evade digital detection.

The Indian American community also extends special recognition to Michael Klunder of the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for his meticulous and persistent work in tracking the suspects using modern technological tools. His efforts were instrumental in unraveling the complexity of this operation.

Desai acknowledged the diligence of authorities, stating, “I want to thank District Attorney Marian Ryan and her team for working closely with the community and aggressively pursuing those responsible beyond the initial robberies. I’ve stayed engaged to help keep officials informed and alert the community about ongoing risks.”

In response to these incidents, the Indian American community has established a coordinated committee to strengthen awareness, advocacy, and public safety efforts. This initiative includes the formation of a Core Community Task Force and a Legislative Task Force aimed at addressing both immediate concerns and long-term policy solutions. Key priorities include developing an active and centralized digital platform, engaging leadership from major Indian organizations to appoint representatives, building formal liaisons with district attorneys across all 13 counties, and collaborating with local police departments to enhance vigilance around Indian-owned homes and businesses. If you want to get involved with cause, or want to volunteer, please email to events@MishraGroup.com, with Community Volunteer in the subject line.

The committee is also organizing a large-scale letter-writing campaign to the Attorney General, outreach to Indian-owned retail businesses, and structured engagement with local legislators to advocate for stronger protections and recognition of targeted crimes. This comprehensive effort reflects a unified and proactive response by the community to safeguard its members and ensure sustained attention to these critical issues.

The Indian American community remains committed to working collaboratively with law enforcement and policymakers to ensure the safety, dignity, and security of all residents.