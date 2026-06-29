Ameesha Patel Enjoys Summer Getaway in New York

Mumbai — Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is enjoying a summer vacation in New York, sharing glimpses of her time with friends and visits to scenic locations around the city.

Patel posted a video montage showing her dressed in denim shorts, a white T-shirt, a baseball cap and a jacket as she explored the city.

“NEW YORK — soaking in the New York sun n vibes !!! Summer summer summer time!” she wrote.

Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.” She followed it with the Telugu action film “Badri” and the period drama “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

Her other notable films include “Humraaz,” “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai,” “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and “Race 2.”

She later reprised her role opposite Sunny Deol in “Gadar 2,” the sequel to “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” The film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, “Gadar 2” follows Tara Singh as he returns to Pakistan to rescue his imprisoned son, Jeete.

Patel was last seen in the 2024 romantic comedy “Tauba Tera Jalwa,” directed by Akashaditya Lama and also starring Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki.

Earlier, Patel remembered her late grandmother on her birth anniversary by sharing a fan-made video and an emotional message on social media.

“Happpppppppiest bday to my angel grandma – my NAANPHIE!!! Miss u every second of everyday !! I envy heaven because they have u !! But I know ur with me forever !! My heart n soul forever!! Thank u @adorableameesha for making this fabulous reel ! My grandma was truly the embodiment of all things graceful n royal,” she wrote. (Source: IANS)