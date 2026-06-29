‘Oh Sukumari’ Makers Release ‘Yaadhi Gani Pelli’ Lyrical Video

Hyderabad — The makers of the upcoming Telugu film “Oh Sukumari,” starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer, have released the lyrical video for the movie’s second single, “Yaadhi Gani Pelli.”

Production company Gangaa Entertainments announced the song’s release on X.

“A wedding anthem that’ll keep everyone on their feet! #OhSukumari’s electrifying second single #YaadhiGaniPelli Lyrical Video Out Now,” the company wrote.

The wedding song was composed by Bharath Manchiraju, with lyrics written by director Bharat Dharshan. Jassie Gift provided the vocals.

The film has generated interest since the release of its comedy-driven teaser, which follows a carefree young man played by Thiruveer who is eager to get married. He tells his family that he wants a soft and sensitive bride.

“She must give me goosebumps the moment I see her,” he says in the teaser while describing his ideal partner.

His family finds a woman played by Aishwarya Rajesh who appears to meet his expectations. However, her family conceals an unusual detail about her. During the wedding, the groom accidentally brushes against the bride’s shoulder and receives a mild electric shock.

The filmmakers recently announced that dubbing for the project had begun.

“Oh Sukumari” marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan, who also wrote the story. The film is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the Gangaa Entertainments banner.

Thiruveer is known for films including “Masooda” and “The Great Pre Wedding Show,” while Aishwarya Rajesh recently appeared in “Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.”

The technical team includes cinematographer CH Kushendar, art director Thirumala M. Thirupathi, editor Sree Varaprasad and costume designer Aanu Reddy Akkati. Bharath Manchiraju is composing the film’s music.

The movie is planned for release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. (Source: IANS)