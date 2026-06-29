Rayudu Backs Ishan Kishan for No. 4 Role in England ODIs

New Delhi — Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes Ishan Kishan should bat at No. 4 when Virat Kohli returns to the lineup for India’s three-match ODI series against England, beginning July 14.

Rayudu said Kishan’s ability to score against both pace and spin, along with the balance provided by a left-handed batter, makes him well suited for a middle-order role.

Kishan made an impressive return to ODI cricket earlier this month, scoring 34 and 125 against Afghanistan in Dharamshala and Lucknow. In Kohli’s absence because of a hamstring injury, Kishan, ODI captain Shubman Gill and T20I captain Shreyas Iyer each batted once at No. 3.

“When it comes to Ishan Kishan, it is great that he is part of the ODI setup and being a left-hander, he’ll add a lot of value. So I see him eventually bat at number four. That is an ideal number for him. Being a left-hander, he plays spin exceptionally well and also plays pace well.

“So he and Shreyas Iyer can have that role of number four and five batters. That will be a very, very formidable number four and five for India going forward,” Rayudu said during a virtual media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

Rayudu also addressed the continuing debate over whether Kohli and Rohit Sharma will remain part of India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

He praised Kohli’s preparation, mental strength and commitment to fitness, recalling the batter’s recovery after a difficult Test series in England in 2014.

“A guy like him who is so meticulous with his processes, training, and methodology, he knows that there’ll be ups and downs. But when you’re so focused, when you’re so meticulous, when your training is so proper, you know that those lows will not last for a long time.

“He had a lot of help from very good Indian team management that time. So for him, it has been the process, and he has set the bar in terms of fitness and mental strength. A lot of youngsters have really tried to emulate it and they have really benefited with what he has done, seeing what he has done and learning from it. So he’s been a great example if you look at it in that way,” he added.

Rayudu also backed Rohit to remain a key part of India’s World Cup plans, pointing to his experience, leadership and ability to perform in major matches. Rohit returned to form with 79 in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai after two low scores.

“I think clarity is very, very important, especially for him. I’m sure they would have given him the clarity. Maybe they’re not just giving us the clarity about Rohit Sharma. So I just think his experience is invaluable. He needs to be there because he’s a leader not only on the ground but also in the dressing room to keep the atmosphere really, really nice and that is very, very important when you go into a big tournament like the World Cup.

“I’m sure he’s in the plans for the World Cup. I think that’s the reason why he’s been persisted with. His batting is always sublime. It’s just that when you play for so many years, your hunger sometimes might not be as much as what it used to be. But definitely when a big tournament comes around, I’m sure he’ll step up big time.

“Even in a big series like the one that is coming up against England, I’m sure he’ll be hungry and he’ll be raring to go. So we can see a big knock because technically, physically, he’s definitely there and mentally, it is up to him to switch on. We all know Rohit Sharma switches on whenever there’s a big game, whenever there’s a big moment and whenever he wants to do it. So, I’m very, very hopeful that he’ll have a great impact for the Indian team in the ODIs,” he said.

Rayudu also said Yashasvi Jaiswal should be groomed as India’s third opening option for the 2027 World Cup. Jaiswal made way for Kohli despite scoring a century against Afghanistan in Chennai.

“For me, both Rohit and Jaiswal have a place in the Indian side. When it comes to Jaiswal, I think he deserves an opportunity. There’s no two ways about it. He will get his due, but he should be prepared to really contribute well for the Indian team in the World Cup and he definitely should be a part of the team going forward.

“When it comes to being the third opener, it should be Jaiswal for sure and he should be given enough opportunity to be prepared before the World Cup, just in case we have an injury.” (Source: IANS)