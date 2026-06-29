‘Tum Hi Aana’ Team Reunites for New ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ Song

Mumbai — The creative team behind the hit song “Tum Hi Aana” has reunited for “Tum Hi Se Pyaar,” the second track from the upcoming film “Tera Yaar Hoon Main.”

The song, featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, Kunaal Vermaa and director Milap Milan Zaveri, is scheduled for release July 1. The filmmakers previously released the movie’s title track.

“Music has always been one of the strongest emotional pillars of my films, and ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is no exception. Reuniting with Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, and Kunaal Vermaa after the phenomenal love that ‘Tum Hi Aana’ received felt incredibly special. We shared a wonderful creative journey on that song, and it was exciting to come together again for ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’. While ‘Tum Hi Aana’ created its own legacy, this song has a distinct emotion and story to tell. It’s a heartfelt melody that perfectly complements the world of ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it on 1st July,” Zaveri said.

“Tum Hi Se Pyaar” will be released on Zee Music’s YouTube channel and major music streaming platforms.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” marks the acting debut of Aman Indra Kumar, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar. He stars opposite Akanksha Sharma.

The film’s cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya and Darshan Jariwala.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in collaboration with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions and Enter10 Television, the movie is produced by Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, Manish Singhal and Subhash Kale.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” is scheduled to open in theaters July 24. (Source: IANS)