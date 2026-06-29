Amaal Mallik Reacts to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Laws

Mumbai — Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has reacted to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, arguing that laws intended to protect women should not be misused to manipulate the legal system.

In a series of posts on X, Mallik addressed women while sharing his views on gender, accountability and relationships.

“DEAR WOMEN! For generations it’s been the case that you all have been through shit because of us MEN. I’m SORRY, and I SUPPORT the RAGE you all COLLECTIVELY have towards men, and yes it is NECESSARY to FIGHT for yourself against OPPRESSION, but please keep it limited to the ASSHOLES that try keep you down, try to own & treat you like ‘DOMESTICATED ANIMALS…’ & Tell you how to look and what to BLOODY wear!” he wrote.

Mallik said physical abuse by either men or women is unacceptable and argued that people should take responsibility for their conduct in relationships.

“LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILITY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS. PHYSICAL ABUSE on either side is toxic, running after MONEY instead of EMOTIONS is toxic, running behind a SOCIAL MEDIA marriage is toxic, DESTROYING some one when you had no INTENTION of pursuing that person is TOXIC,” he wrote.

Commenting on expectations surrounding marriage, Mallik added, “Do you want a WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE. Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in LONAVALA, or do you feel NO if he LOVES me he will take me out of INDIA. FAIR ENOUGH – We all want the GOOD LIFE. BUT Does TRUE LOVE, TRULY feel DIFFERENT on an island in MALDIVES?”

Referring to Agarwal, Mallik wrote, “This MAN didn’t deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER… KETAN AGGARWAL seemed so PURE & ENDEARING.”

In another post, he said, “The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane.Only a fraction of it was needed to say no – ‘My heart belongs elsewhere and I’m in love with another man.”

Mallik also claimed that an educated and financially independent woman could have refused the marriage or sought support from her family.

“The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man that’s a ‘WIMP’ will plan and plot this shit on another man,” he wrote.

“The audacity of these two to think that they can live a happy life after taking away someone’s kid! A life is lost. Families are shattered. Monsters,” he added.

Mallik’s remarks came as police continued investigating the death of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal. Police have alleged that the 26-year-old was killed during a trip to Lohagad Fort and have accused his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, of conspiring to murder him.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

Mallik is known for songs including “Sooraj Dooba Hain,” “Kar Gayi Chull,” “Bol Do Na Zara,” “Kaun Tujhe,” “Sab Tera,” “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,” “Jab Tak” and “Chale Aana.” He also appeared as a contestant on “Bigg Boss 19.” (Source: IANS)