Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anupam Kher, and more…

Shah Rukh Khan Recalls How Gauri Exchanged His Shirts for a Handbag

Mumbai — Shah Rukh Khan once revealed how his wife, Gauri Khan, exchanged clothes he had purchased for himself and bought a handbag instead.

During an appearance on Farah Khan’s chat show “Tere Mere Beach Mein,” Shah Rukh said Gauri returned nearly every gift he gave her and replaced it with something else.

Recalling an incident after he suffered a spinal injury, the actor said he spent nearly two months in London and asked Gauri to exchange some ill-fitting T-shirts while he was hospitalized.

“I was in the hospital, so I asked Gauri to return the t-shirts and buy the cotton ones instead,” he said.

Gauri initially claimed the store would not accept the shirts. However, Shah Rukh later learned from friends that she had exchanged them and purchased a handbag for herself.

“He is in the hospital, why does he need to wear new clothes?” Gauri reportedly argued.

Shah Rukh will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s action film “King,” which will mark his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 24, 2026.

The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Enjoys Monsoon With Pet Cat

Mumbai — Nushrratt Bharuccha welcomed the monsoon with a cozy balcony moment alongside her pet cat.

The actress shared photos on Instagram showing her posing with the feline and wrote, “Baarish aa gaayi aur hum donon ne apni balcony seat pakad li.”

Bharuccha owns four cats named Noah, Lola, Peanut and Butter and frequently shares pictures of them on social media.

The actress was last seen in the horror thriller “Chhorii 2,” reprising her role as Sakshi. Reflecting on the emotionally demanding role, she said portraying a mother required more than appearing pregnant.

“Emotionally, it was one of the toughest roles I’ve taken on because I didn’t know where the line was, how much was too much, or how little was too little,” she said. “Delving into the depths of motherhood for Chhorii 2 was an emotional experience.”

Anupam Kher Says Honor From Medical Experts Left Him ‘Numb’

Mumbai — Veteran actor Anupam Kher said receiving an award from leading doctors, scientists and researchers left him humbled and “completely numb.”

Kher shared photos and a video from the gathering on Instagram, where he had been invited as the chief guest.

“Some awards leave you speechless. This was one of them,” he wrote. “Yesterday, I had the privilege of being the chief guest at an extraordinary gathering of some of the finest doctors, scientists, and researchers from across the world.”

Kher said he was overwhelmed to be honored by professionals who devote their lives to finding cures, fighting cancer and advancing medical science.

“Because I entertain people. These remarkable men and women save lives. So to receive an award from such accomplished minds is not just an honor—it feels like a blessing,” he wrote.

He added that he would cherish the award because of the people who presented it to him.

Kher was last seen in “Tanvi The Great,” which he also directed. The film featured Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah and Iain Glen.

Mumtaz Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Habit of Arriving Late on Set

Mumbai — Veteran actress Mumtaz once revealed that Rajesh Khanna was frequently the last actor to arrive on set.

During an appearance on “Indian Idol 13,” Mumtaz said she would report for filming at 9 a.m., while Khanna often arrived around noon.

“Rajesh Khanna was the last one to come. He used to come at 12. I used to arrive at 9. After 9, I used to get off at 6. They used to make him stay back,” she said.

Mumtaz and Khanna were among Hindi cinema’s most popular on-screen pairings. They appeared together in nine films, including “Do Raaste,” “Sacha Jhutha,” “Dushman,” “Apna Desh,” “Roti,” “Aap Ki Kasam” and “Prem Kahani.”

Mumtaz began acting as a child in “Lajwanti” in 1958 and became a leading star with films including “Do Raaste,” “Khilona,” “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” “Loafer” and “Nagin.” Her final film appearance came in the 1990 release “Aandhiyan.”

Sunny Deol Did Not Expect ‘Damini’ Role to Become So Popular

Mumbai — Sunny Deol said he never expected his relatively small role in the 1993 film “Damini” to become one of his most popular performances.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Ikka,” Deol said he accepted the part because friends were producing the movie and he wanted to be involved.

“I wanted to be part of the film. But I never imagined that the film would become such a huge hit and my character would become so popular, sitting in everyone’s hearts. I had no idea about it,” he said.

Deol added that he chooses roles for the experience rather than trying to predict their success.

“That’s why I say that I enjoy doing films because I want to do the characters and I don’t know how far I will reach or won’t, but the journey is so beautiful that that is my high,” he said.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, “Damini” starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Paresh Rawal.

Deol will next appear in “Ikka” alongside Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film is scheduled to premiere July 10 on Netflix.

Farah Khan Reveals How Shreyas Talpade Was Cast in ‘Om Shanti Om’

Mumbai — Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that she first considered Shreyas Talpade for “Om Shanti Om” after seeing him at their shared gym.

During a visit to Shreyas and his wife Deepti’s home for her YouTube channel, Farah recalled that they both worked out at Power Gym.

“Imagine, I used to go to the gym every day, and Shreyas also used to come there to work out,” Farah said.

“And I thought you used to come there for scouting,” Shreyas joked.

Farah said her husband, Shirish Kunder, recognized Shreyas from his small role in the 2002 film “Aankhen” and praised his performance. She initially hesitated to approach the actor because of the success of his film “Iqbal.”

She also recalled that Shreyas and Shah Rukh Khan frequently improvised while filming “Om Shanti Om.”

Shreyas said Farah eventually warned them, “If you improvise any more, just see. Say the dialogues we have written.”

Released in 2007, “Om Shanti Om” starred Shah Rukh Khan and marked Deepika Padukone’s Hindi film debut. Shreyas played Pappu Master, the close friend of Shah Rukh’s character.

Genelia Deshmukh Reflects on Gratitude Behind Signing Autographs

Mumbai — Genelia Deshmukh reflected on the significance of signing autographs, describing the experience as a reminder of her journey as an actress.

The actress shared a black-and-white photograph on social media showing her inside a car signing autographs for fans gathered outside.

“There’s something about signing autographs.. not just an ink on a paper but lots of gratitude and a full circle,” she wrote.

Deshmukh began her acting career with the 2003 Telugu film “Satyam” and made her Hindi debut the same year in “Tujhe Meri Kasam,” alongside her future husband, Riteish Deshmukh.

She later appeared in films across several Indian languages, including “Bommarillu,” “Ready,” “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,” “Force,” “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya” and “Masti.”

Genelia and Riteish married in 2012 and have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. She was most recently seen in “Raja Shivaji” and “Sitaare Zameen Par.” (Source: IANS)