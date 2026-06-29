Indian Passport Fees to Rise Beginning July 1

New Delhi — The cost of obtaining or renewing an Indian passport will increase beginning July 1 under a revised fee structure announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The higher charges will apply to new passport applications, renewals, expedited Tatkaal services, replacements for lost or damaged passports, police clearance certificates and other passport-related services.

For adults, the standard fee for a new or renewed 36-page passport will increase from 1,500 rupees to 2,500 rupees. The fee for a standard 60-page adult passport will rise from 2,000 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

Under the Tatkaal program, the fee for a 36-page adult passport will increase from 3,500 rupees to 5,000 rupees, while the charge for a 60-page passport will rise from 4,000 rupees to 6,000 rupees.

Applicants replacing a lost or damaged passport will also face higher costs. The standard fee for a 36-page replacement passport will rise from 3,000 rupees to 5,000 rupees, while the fee for a 60-page replacement will increase from 3,500 rupees to 6,000 rupees.

The cost of replacing a 60-page adult passport through the Tatkaal service will climb from 5,500 rupees to 8,500 rupees.

Passport services for applicants younger than 18 will also become more expensive. The standard fee for a new or reissued 36-page passport for a minor will increase from 1,000 rupees to 1,750 rupees. The corresponding Tatkaal fee will rise from 3,000 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

Replacing a lost or damaged passport for a minor will cost 4,250 rupees under the standard service and 6,750 rupees through Tatkaal.

The fee for police clearance certificates and other miscellaneous passport-related certificates will increase from 500 rupees to 750 rupees. The revised structure also covers surrender certificates and other passport documentation.

Indian citizens applying through embassies and consulates overseas will be subject to a separate fee schedule. A standard 36-page passport application abroad will cost $125, while the Tatkaal fee for the same passport will be $250.

A 10 percent discount on new passport applications will remain available to children younger than 8 and adults older than 60. The discount will not apply to passport reissue applications. (Source: IANS)