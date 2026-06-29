Five Members of Jharkhand Family Die Within 10 Days, Ash Consumption Investigated

Medininagar — Authorities in Jharkhand are investigating the deaths of five members of one family within 10 days after they reportedly consumed ash on the advice of a local occult practitioner while seeking treatment for an illness.

The deaths occurred in Sikka village in the Padwa block of Palamu district. Health officials said the family relied partly on faith healing rather than seeking consistent medical treatment.

Doctors suspect that consuming the ash may have contributed to the rapid deterioration of the family members’ health. However, officials said the cause of the deaths can be established only after forensic tests of preserved viscera and other samples are completed.

The family patriarch, Kuldeep Mahto, died June 19, followed by one of his daughters the next day. Surviving family members continued receiving treatment but also reportedly traveled to Purnadih in Lesliganj for faith healing, where they allegedly consumed the ash.

Mahto’s second daughter, Indu Kumari, died June 26. His daughter-in-law, Shweta Kumari, died June 28, and his son, Nakul Mahto, died June 29 while receiving treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Three other family members — Mahto’s wife, Lakho Devi, another son and a grandson — remain hospitalized at RIMS.

Doctors said the patients developed swelling before their conditions deteriorated rapidly.

Health Department teams have visited Sikka village and Purnadih to investigate. Officials collected samples of the ash allegedly consumed by the family and are also examining food products and other possible sources of contamination.

Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar Srivastava said the family had been repeatedly encouraged to seek hospital care.

“The family had been repeatedly advised to seek hospital treatment, but they continued to rely on both medical care and faith healing. After learning about the consumption of ash, its samples have been sent for examination.”

The remains of the five people who died have been preserved at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for forensic testing.

Doctors said they have not ruled out epidemic dropsy, a form of poisoning that can be caused by contaminated edible oil. Mustard oil and other products used by the family are being tested as part of the investigation. (Source: IANS)