Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Debuts New Look for Upcoming Thriller Series

MUMBAI — Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has unveiled a new fringed hairstyle as she begins work on an upcoming thriller-action series, saying the change felt timely as she steps into a new project.

Nimrit, who is currently shooting alongside Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee for the yet-untitled series, said the look was tied directly to her new role.

“I’ve actually started work on something new, and this look is for that project. I wanted to try something different, and the fringe felt like the right change. It’s always exciting to step into a new space with a fresh perspective, and this is a small part of that journey,” she said.

A source close to the actress said she had been considering a change in appearance for some time and found the right opportunity with the new project.

“When this project came along, it felt like the perfect time. The fringe adds a new layer to her screen presence,” the source said.

Filming for the series began earlier this month, though further details about the project remain undisclosed.

Earlier, Nimrit shared a selfie with Chatterjee on Instagram, praising him as “the nicest person on the block” and calling the experience of working with him an honor.

In addition to the untitled series, Nimrit is also set to appear in another project titled “Ab Hoga Hisaab,” announced earlier this year. The series is described as a high-stakes thriller set against a Punjabi backdrop and will feature actors Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, it is a whodunit revenge drama exploring themes of power, emotion and hidden motives.

Nimrit was last seen in the Punjabi film “Shaunki Sardar,” alongside Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill. Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, the film follows the story of three men bound by a shared passion for style, adventure and a strict moral code as they navigate complex relationships and their past. (Source: IANS)