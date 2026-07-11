Trailer of Nafisa Ali-Starrer ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ Unveils Emotional Story of Love, Loss and Healing

MUMBAI — The makers of “Max, Min and Meowzaki” have released the film’s official trailer, offering audiences a heartfelt glimpse into a story of modern relationships, heartbreak, and emotional healing ahead of its theatrical release on July 24.

The film features an ensemble cast including Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar, Nafisa Ali, and Vidhatri Bandi.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers described the film as “a rollicking tale of modern love, chaos, and those we come home to.”

The trailer follows the lives of Max and Min, a young couple whose relationship unravels at a pivotal moment. As Max struggles to cope with heartbreak, he unexpectedly finds comfort in Meowzaki, setting him on a journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and healing.

Set against the rain-soaked backdrop of Mumbai, the film captures the beauty of everyday moments while exploring the complexities of love, loss, and human connection. Rather than portraying idealized relationships, the story focuses on authentic emotions and the resilience needed to move forward.

Presented by actor-producer Samiksha Oswal, the film has been produced by Samiksha Oswal and her husband, entrepreneur and singer Shael Oswal, who has also contributed his voice to the project.

Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, Max, Min and Meowzaki is scheduled to release in theaters on July 24.

The film also marks the return of veteran actress Nafisa Ali to the big screen. Ali, who is currently undergoing treatment following a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer, plays a special role in the film. Her appearance has drawn attention from fans eager to see the acclaimed actress return to acting despite her ongoing health challenges.