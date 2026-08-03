Odisha Chief Minister Seeks UNESCO Heritage Status for Puri Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar — Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked the central government to support the nomination of Puri’s Rath Yatra for inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In a letter to Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Majhi urged the ministry to help advance a proposal submitted by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration.

Majhi said the annual chariot festival is not only a religious event but also a centuries-old cultural tradition that reflects India’s spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance, inclusivity and community participation.

“The Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannatha is not merely a religious festival but a timeless civilizational tradition that embodies India’s rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and community participation,” he wrote.

The festival draws millions of devotees and visitors to Puri each year and is regarded as one of India’s most prominent living religious traditions.

Majhi said the temple administration has already submitted the required supporting materials in the format prescribed for UNESCO consideration. He asked the Culture Ministry to facilitate review of the proposal and provide the support needed to move the nomination forward.

“Considering the outstanding cultural significance of the festival and its universal message of harmony and human values, I request your personal intervention to kindly facilitate the examination of the proposal and to extend necessary support of the Ministry of Culture for taking the nomination forward with UNESCO at the earliest,” Majhi wrote.

He said the Odisha government and the temple administration were prepared to provide any additional information or assistance required during the process.

Majhi added that UNESCO recognition would strengthen global awareness of India’s intangible cultural traditions and support efforts to preserve and promote them for future generations.

Odisha currently has one entry on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list: Chhau dance, which is shared with Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Puri Rath Yatra would become the state’s second entry if approved. (Source: IANS)