Sonu Nigam Says Ambition Kept Him Focused Despite His Romantic Nature

Mumbai — Playback singer Sonu Nigam said he once wanted to date and have relationships, but chose to focus on his career after taking his father’s advice about working hard early in life.

Nigam made the remarks during an appearance on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast, “Game Changers: The Music Series.”

“My father used to say, ‘You have two choices, either enjoy yourself now and struggle later, or struggle now and enjoy life later,’” Nigam said. “He used to say that all the time, and I listened to him.”

The singer said he began working seriously after turning 18 rather than attending college and spending time socializing.

“I really wanted to. I was a romantic guy. I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs,” he said. “But then I thought, ‘My father is saying this for a reason. Let’s not waste time. Let’s work hard.’”

Nigam moved to Mumbai, then known as Bombay, after completing 12th grade. He said arriving at that time proved crucial to his career because it allowed him to secure opportunities before the industry became more competitive.

By age 21, he was hosting the television music program “Sa Re Ga Ma.” Nigam said he also benefited from entering the industry as television was beginning to expand in India.

“If I had come later, I would have been second or third in line,” he said. “I was a pioneer, an early bird.”

Nigam credited his success to timing, hard work and the support of his father, parents and teachers.

“Everything worked out beautifully, and I have every reason to thank God and all the people around me,” he said. (Source: IANS)